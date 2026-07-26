It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner

It has been a busy period on the personnel front – and for the BHA's incoming chair Simon Cox, an already bulging in-tray will soon grow bigger should fears of a new potential crisis be realised.

Much like Andy Burnham managed to spring a surprise with his appointment of John Healey as chancellor, so, too, did the BHA succeed in keeping Cox's name out of the frame for an awfully long time. Although forced to reveal its decision a day sooner than planned, for most of the hiring process there was no talk of Cox. Indeed, on Tuesday there was widespread speculation that Minette Batters was about to be unveiled as BHA chair. Instead, Batters finished an honourable second.

By selecting Cox over Batters, the five-strong nominations committee took the view that commercial nous was on this occasion more important than political influence. While Batters knows plenty about running a business, the crossbench peer's principal appeal might have been political connections, not least given her former role as president of the National Farmers' Union.