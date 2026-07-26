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It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
Incoming BHA chair could soon have to tackle a crisis across Britain's racecourse sector
It has been a busy period on the personnel front – and for the BHA's incoming chair Simon Cox, an already bulging in-tray will soon grow bigger should fears of a new potential crisis be realised.
Much like Andy Burnham managed to spring a surprise with his appointment of John Healey as chancellor, so, too, did the BHA succeed in keeping Cox's name out of the frame for an awfully long time. Although forced to reveal its decision a day sooner than planned, for most of the hiring process there was no talk of Cox. Indeed, on Tuesday there was widespread speculation that Minette Batters was about to be unveiled as BHA chair. Instead, Batters finished an honourable second.
By selecting Cox over Batters, the five-strong nominations committee took the view that commercial nous was on this occasion more important than political influence. While Batters knows plenty about running a business, the crossbench peer's principal appeal might have been political connections, not least given her former role as president of the National Farmers' Union.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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- I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
- The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise
- Amo Racing’s expensive failings brought into sharp focus by others’ Royal Ascot success
- The Derby in July? Royal Ascot shows what can be achieved with bold ambition, so maybe it's not a total pipe dream
- The Derby experience on the Hill dampened spirits - but it was still undoubtedly a net win for Epsom and the sport