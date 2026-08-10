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Horse Racing Tips

FREE TIPSGet the best daily free horse racing tips, predictions and in-depth analysis on every race in Britain and Ireland from our team of Racing Post experts.
Horsesort
Race Locationsort
Tipster & Confidence Ratingsort
Oddssort
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Liam Headd, Lambourn
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Liam Headd, Lambourn
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Liam Headd, Lambourn
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Dave Bellingham, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Dave Bellingham, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Dave Bellingham, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
TIPS BY RACECOURSE
Lingfield Tips

Horse flatFlat12tips

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Carlisle Tips

Horse flatFlat10tips

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Hamilton Tips

Horse flatFlat14tips

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Nottingham Tips

Horse flatFlat10tips

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Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

icon
Harry Wilson
padlock
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
icon
Play of the day
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
icon
Today's Top Tips
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
icon
Tote Betting
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

icon
Harry Wilson
padlock
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
icon
Play of the day
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
icon
Today's Top Tips
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
icon
Tote Betting
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
OUR PICK OF TIPS
padlockPREMIUM TIPSGet exclusive daily horse racing tips, predictions and in-depth analysis on every race in Britain and Ireland from our team of Racing Post experts.
See all premium tipsChevron
Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
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Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
icon
Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
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Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
icon
Sport TipsMore sport tipsChevron
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
icon
Acca Tips
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
icon
Football
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
icon
Champions League
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
icon
Cricket
FREE TIPSGet the best daily free horse racing tips, predictions and in-depth analysis on every race in Britain and Ireland from our team of Racing Post experts.
Horsesort
Race Locationsort
Tipster & Confidence Ratingsort
Oddssort
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Bay Dream Believer
14:45 Carlisle
Andrew Mount
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Rogue Passion
15:15 Carlisle
Mark Rowntree, The North
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Spotlight Lucky 15
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Liam Headd, Lambourn
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Liam Headd, Lambourn
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Liam Headd, Lambourn
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Dave Bellingham, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Dave Bellingham, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
Silk
Spirit Of Athene
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)
Dave Bellingham, Spotlight
rating
rating
rating
TIPS BY RACECOURSE
Lingfield Tips

Horse flatFlat12tips

chevron
Carlisle Tips

Horse flatFlat10tips

chevron
Hamilton Tips

Horse flatFlat14tips

chevron
Nottingham Tips

Horse flatFlat10tips

chevron
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

icon
Harry Wilson
padlock
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
icon
Play of the day
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
icon
Today's Top Tips
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
icon
Tote Betting
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'

icon
Harry Wilson
padlock
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
icon
Play of the day
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
icon
Today's Top Tips
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
icon
Tote Betting
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
WATCH: The Big Kick-Off – pro punter Nick Goff joins our experts to preview the 2026-27 season
icon
Video
OUR PICK OF TIPS
padlockPREMIUM TIPSGet exclusive daily horse racing tips, predictions and in-depth analysis on every race in Britain and Ireland from our team of Racing Post experts.
See all premium tipsChevron
Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
icon
Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
icon
Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
icon
Silk
Premium - UltimateLOGIN TO VIEW
Subscribe
icon
Sport TipsMore sport tipsChevron
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
Red Star to shine in 5-1 in Tuesday's Football Acca
icon
Acca Tips
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
Uefa Super Cup: Villa could rattle undercooked European champions
icon
Football
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
Champions League qualifying: Lyon geared up to overturn first-leg deficit
icon
Champions League
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
The Hundred: Powerful batting unit should lead Leeds to victory
icon
Cricket
Tote bettingMore Tote bettingChevron
Get up to 10 per cent extra on winnings if you bet direct with the Tote
Get up to 10 per cent extra on winnings if you bet direct with the Tote
icon
Tote Betting
How the Tote Placepot works and a guide to betting on it
How the Tote Placepot works and a guide to betting on it
icon
Tote Betting
How the Scoop6 works and a guide to betting on it
How the Scoop6 works and a guide to betting on it
icon
Tote Betting
How the Exacta works and a guide to betting on it
How the Exacta works and a guide to betting on it
icon
Tote Betting