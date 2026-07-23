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OpinionPeter Thomas
premium

I backed Argentina and caused a family rift - but isn't that just having a punter's mentality?

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Senior features writer
Punting v patriotism as the goals flew in for Argentina against England
Punting v patriotism as the goals flew in for Argentina against EnglandCredit: Buda Mendes (Getty Images)

The World Cup was a time of great friction for me, as I came face to face with family members and friends who had a rather different approach to the action. In short, it was a lone punter against a crowd of non-punters.

I was the lone punter and I'm afraid I'm no patriot, which never helps. I'm happy enough to be English, but I'm certainly not about to hitch my betting to any wagon on the basis of nationality, so, thinking England were too short in the pre-tournament market, I latched on to Argentina as my 10-1 fancies and soon detected an undercurrent of disbelief, bordering on animosity, among my nearest and dearest.

"How could you support them – they're horrible," was the first shot to come at me. I tried to explain that I just thought they were good value and I wasn't about to ask them to babysit my grandchildren, but to no avail.

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