Premium content

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Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'

Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'

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Flat racing
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'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
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Flat racing
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'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
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40 Years of Expertise
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Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next
Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next
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Flat racing
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'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
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York Ebor festival
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Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
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On The Money
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A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
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What We Learned
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Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
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Julian Muscat
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What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
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Sadie Iddenden
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A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
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The Edge
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'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers
'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers
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Racing Grapevine
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A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
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The Fundamentals of Betting
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A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
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Ante-Post Angles
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'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
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York Ebor festival
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Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
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Lee Mottershead
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A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
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The Edge
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How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
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Peter Thomas
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Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot
Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot
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Reports
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York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
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York Ebor festival
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'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
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Racing Lives
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'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
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The Big Read
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Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
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Newmarket Gallops
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A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
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The Edge
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Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
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David Jennings
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Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'

Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'

icon
Flat racing
padlock
'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
icon
Flat racing
padlock
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next
icon
Flat racing
padlock
'I needed those life-changing bets' - meet the former Pricewise who got out on top after an incredible Jackpot win
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
Sir Mark Prescott to be 'braver' with Group 1 heroine - and a lucrative trip to Kentucky could be next
icon
Flat racing
padlock
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
icon
On The Money
padlock
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
A 2.9 million gns Godolphin filly in action at an unusual venue and Tim Easterby finds his Ayr Gold Cup horse - what we learned this week
icon
What We Learned
padlock
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
icon
Sadie Iddenden
padlock
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
A surface-switching handicap debutante and a horse that's halved in price - The Edge with Henry Thorner
icon
The Edge
padlock
'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers
'Everyone I call says he is an excellent jockey' - the pro punter helping Clifford Lee get rides for the King, Saeed bin Suroor and other top trainers
icon
Racing Grapevine
padlock
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
icon
The Fundamentals of Betting
padlock
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets
icon
Ante-Post Angles
padlock
'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
icon
The Edge
padlock
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
icon
Peter Thomas
padlock
Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot
Shergar's groom broke his back while cleaning Ryan Moore's windows - but both men were smiling after being reunited at Ascot
icon
Reports
padlock
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
'He knew everybody, had a minute for everybody' - remembering the late trainer I knew as the most brilliant mentor
icon
Racing Lives
padlock
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
icon
Newmarket Gallops
padlock
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
A red-hot trainer saddles just one runner plus the in-form jockeys to note at the Shergar Cup - The Edge with Harry Wilson
icon
The Edge
padlock
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
Tony Martin is winning big handicaps again with a horse whose form figures are 9800078 - it's just like old times
icon
David Jennings
padlock
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