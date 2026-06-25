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Special reports
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Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them

Scandinavia gave Aidan O'Brien his 100th Royal Ascot winner when landing the Gold Cup
Aidan O'Brien is now the winner of 103 Royal Ascot racesCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Royal Ascot provided the latest showcase for the skills of trainers Aidan and Joseph O’Brien, and the power of their respective stables, with 12 winners between them across the five days.

Superior equine bloodlines, top-class training facilities and brilliant staff and riders are leveraged by the pair alongside their own talents. But their advantage over the field extends deeper – and is being exploited to help steamroll opposition with regularity on major racedays.

The use of data and analytics has become a cornerstone of both operations. Minute details are pored over in addition to what is seen by the eye of the trainer and felt by the hands of riders. 

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Deputy industry editor

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