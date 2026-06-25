Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them

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Royal Ascot provided the latest showcase for the skills of trainers Aidan and Joseph O’Brien , and the power of their respective stables, with 12 winners between them across the five days.

Superior equine bloodlines, top-class training facilities and brilliant staff and riders are leveraged by the pair alongside their own talents. But their advantage over the field extends deeper – and is being exploited to help steamroll opposition with regularity on major racedays.

The use of data and analytics has become a cornerstone of both operations. Minute details are pored over in addition to what is seen by the eye of the trainer and felt by the hands of riders.