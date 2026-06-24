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The breadth of Joseph O'Brien's talent - and why it would be a shame if he specialised in one area
Joseph O'Brien attributed his sensational Royal Ascot to a culmination of work following a shift of focus from jump racing to the Flat.
Five winners at Flat racing's showpiece meeting came hot on the heels of a first Oaks triumph with Thundering On in what is fast becoming a statement season for the County Kilkenny-based trainer.
When your father is widely considered the greatest Flat trainer of all time, it certainly gives you an advantage, but O'Brien has made the most of the leg-up to carve out his own reputation as one of the best around.
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