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A Royal Ascot eyecatcher back in action, plus don't be caught out by the early start - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, June 25 with Keith Melrose.
Luckily, today's meetings are all outside of the Met Office's 'red zone', so there are no cancellations. It is still an unusual day, though, because most of the afternoon meetings have been brought forward and the evening cards pushed back to avoid racing in the heat of the day.
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