Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:37 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:37 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Form Hacker
premium

How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week

Keith Melrose runs the rule over Newcastle's unique Tapeta track and notes its similarities to Ascot

author image
Betting editor

As meetings are cancelled or moved away from the hottest part of the days, we can be thankful that the main British action this weekend escapes the deeper circles of hell, to Newcastle. 

Culturally, the three-day meeting centred on the Northumberland Plate, which your dad might still call the 'Pitmen's Derby', is poles apart from Royal Ascot last week. Think like a punter, though, and the lines get blurry.

This might need a bit of explanation. We are talking almost entirely about the two courses' straight miles; Newcastle's will host 16 of the 22 races at this weekend's meeting. Still, the straight courses at Newcastle and Ascot go in opposite directions relative to the grandstands, one is twice as wide as the other, and they are not even on the same surface. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Form Hacker

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Form Hacker
more inThe Form Hacker