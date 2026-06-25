How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week

As meetings are cancelled or moved away from the hottest part of the days, we can be thankful that the main British action this weekend escapes the deeper circles of hell, to Newcastle.

Culturally, the three-day meeting centred on the Northumberland Plate , which your dad might still call the 'Pitmen's Derby', is poles apart from Royal Ascot last week. Think like a punter, though, and the lines get blurry.

This might need a bit of explanation. We are talking almost entirely about the two courses' straight miles; Newcastle's will host 16 of the 22 races at this weekend's meeting. Still, the straight courses at Newcastle and Ascot go in opposite directions relative to the grandstands, one is twice as wide as the other, and they are not even on the same surface.