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20-1 into 3-1 - and Richard Hughes has faith in gambled-on Northumberland Plate favourite
However, our tipster Graeme Rodway has some doubts and would not be surprised to see a different favourite come raceday
Richard Hughes believes Circus Of Rome is the right type to make a big splash in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (3.15) after being the subject of a significant gamble into 3-1 favourite.
The four-year-old, an impressive winner at Newcastle in August when the plan was hatched to return for the £150,000 handicap, has been backed down from an opening 20-1 and continued to shorten on Thursday.
His trainer, who scored with Calling The Wind in 2023, believes the son of Circus Maximus can take the step up to two miles half a furlong in his stride after a prep run at Sandown on June 13.
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