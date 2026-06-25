Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

20-1 into 3-1 - and Richard Hughes has faith in gambled-on Northumberland Plate favourite

However, our tipster Graeme Rodway has some doubts and would not be surprised to see a different favourite come raceday

Circus Of Rome: scored at a Racing League fixture at Newcastle
Circus Of Rome: scored at a Racing League fixture at NewcastleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Richard Hughes believes Circus Of Rome is the right type to make a big splash in Saturday's Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (3.15) after being the subject of a significant gamble into 3-1 favourite.

The four-year-old, an impressive winner at Newcastle in August when the plan was hatched to return for the £150,000 handicap, has been backed down from an opening 20-1 and continued to shorten on Thursday.

His trainer, who scored with Calling The Wind in 2023, believes the son of Circus Maximus can take the step up to two miles half a furlong in his stride after a prep run at Sandown on June 13.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers