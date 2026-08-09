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Interviews

'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket

'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket

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Interviews
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
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The Big Read
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Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
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Interviews
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'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
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The Big Read
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'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
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Interviews
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‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
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The Big Read
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'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'
'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
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40 Years of Expertise
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'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
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40 Years of Expertise
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‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about
‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about
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Interviews
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
icon
The Big Read
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'Every day I wonder why I'm doing it, with owners not paying and all the ghastly things - so you have to enjoy it when it goes well'
'Every day I wonder why I'm doing it, with owners not paying and all the ghastly things - so you have to enjoy it when it goes well'
icon
Interviews
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'I still feel I'm the equal of any other jockey - but I'm not in the right place at the moment'
'I still feel I'm the equal of any other jockey - but I'm not in the right place at the moment'
icon
Interviews
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‘It breaks your heart but I think I’ve hit a brick wall in this country’ - meet the Royal Ascot-winning rider faced with a harsh reality
‘It breaks your heart but I think I’ve hit a brick wall in this country’ - meet the Royal Ascot-winning rider faced with a harsh reality
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Interviews
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'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
icon
The Big Read
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'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
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The Lambourn Interview
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'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
icon
The Big Read
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'I don’t know what happened between the time he appeared on my show and him getting on a plane, but something turned for the worse'
'I don’t know what happened between the time he appeared on my show and him getting on a plane, but something turned for the worse'
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Interviews
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‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world
‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world
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The Newmarket Interview
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'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'
'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'
icon
Interviews
padlock
He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
icon
The Big Read
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'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
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Interviews
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'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket

'Being a pop star isn't too dissimilar to being a jockey' - meet the X Factor star who’s gone back to his racing roots in Newmarket

icon
Interviews
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
'My stomach was swelling up as there was so much blood in it' - how a champion jockey cheated death to embark on a 'mad' new career
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
icon
Interviews
padlock
'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
icon
Interviews
padlock
'People talking about me being the next Frankie doesn't mean anything to me. I'm not famous. I'm just Billy'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
'I hid myself away as I was embarrassed' - meet the woman who slimmed down from 18st to become a winning jockey
icon
Interviews
padlock
‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
‘I’ve moved upstairs to the boardroom - and for the first time in 30 years it’s difficult to make ends meet’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'
'There's no hiding in Newmarket and it's not always rosy when you're not winning - but you keep bloody battling and we've got things going again'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
'I napped a 50-1 winner and I've still got the picture in my office' - legendary tipster Henry Rix on how he's banged in winners for 30 years
icon
40 Years of Expertise
padlock
‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about
‘Sometimes you know immediately that someone is special’ - meet the shining star of Irish racing who Ted Walsh can’t stop raving about
icon
Interviews
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
'It was brutal when it didn't work out - but I don't feel sorry for myself and I don't expect anyone else to feel sorry for me'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Every day I wonder why I'm doing it, with owners not paying and all the ghastly things - so you have to enjoy it when it goes well'
'Every day I wonder why I'm doing it, with owners not paying and all the ghastly things - so you have to enjoy it when it goes well'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I still feel I'm the equal of any other jockey - but I'm not in the right place at the moment'
'I still feel I'm the equal of any other jockey - but I'm not in the right place at the moment'
icon
Interviews
padlock
‘It breaks your heart but I think I’ve hit a brick wall in this country’ - meet the Royal Ascot-winning rider faced with a harsh reality
‘It breaks your heart but I think I’ve hit a brick wall in this country’ - meet the Royal Ascot-winning rider faced with a harsh reality
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
'I got more abuse for that than anything else but you have to use it as fuel - if you don't feel the loss, what's the drive to make you win?'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
'Deciding to stop training was tough - but if your yard isn't full, you're not going to make any money'
icon
The Lambourn Interview
padlock
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I don’t know what happened between the time he appeared on my show and him getting on a plane, but something turned for the worse'
'I don’t know what happened between the time he appeared on my show and him getting on a plane, but something turned for the worse'
icon
Interviews
padlock
‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world
‘I handled him from day one’ - meet the master horseman who brought the mighty Frankel into this world
icon
The Newmarket Interview
padlock
'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'
'Last year we did okay but we lost horses - it's so competitive, there's so many good trainers, and it's a headache'
icon
Interviews
padlock
He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
'I told them my business would go overnight and trainers would see me as the enemy – and that's exactly what happened'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
icon
Interviews
padlock
'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
icon
The Big Read
padlock
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