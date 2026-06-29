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Irish Derby festival

'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh

'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh

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Ireland
Irish Derby: 'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3
Irish Derby: 'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3
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Reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
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Reports
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Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
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Reports
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
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News
Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides
Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides
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Irish Derby festival
4.35 Curragh: 'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?
4.35 Curragh: 'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?
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Irish Derby festival
'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
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The Big Story
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'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day
'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day
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Raceday Intel
2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Free tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
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Johnny v DJ
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'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
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Free tips
3.55 Curragh: Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks Pretty Polly may suit her even better
3.55 Curragh: Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks Pretty Polly may suit her even better
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Raceday Intel
Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
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Irish Derby festival
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
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Irish Derby festival
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James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
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Irish Derby festival
Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
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Irish Derby festival
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
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Derby festival
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'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
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Britain
Irish Derby day on-course bookmaker turnover down year-on-year after 45 per cent increase for Saturday's card
Irish Derby day on-course bookmaker turnover down year-on-year after 45 per cent increase for Saturday's card
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Ireland
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'We're probably the racecourse doing the most in terms of driving prize-money' - Curragh boss defends Irish Derby card
'We're probably the racecourse doing the most in terms of driving prize-money' - Curragh boss defends Irish Derby card
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Irish Derby festival
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Aidan O'Brien says criticism of Irish Derby card is 'absolute nonsense' after tough cookie Lambourn completes Classic double
Aidan O'Brien says criticism of Irish Derby card is 'absolute nonsense' after tough cookie Lambourn completes Classic double
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Irish Derby festival
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Irish Derby: Lambourn could be a 'King George or Arc type' after emulating illustrious Aidan O'Brien stars with gutsy Derby double
Irish Derby: Lambourn could be a 'King George or Arc type' after emulating illustrious Aidan O'Brien stars with gutsy Derby double
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Reports
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
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The Cook Review
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'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh

'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh

icon
Ireland
Irish Derby: 'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3
Irish Derby: 'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3
The Derby favourite controversially ruled a non-runner at Epsom rediscovered his swagger to defeat Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard
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Reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
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Reports
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Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
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Reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
icon
Reports
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Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
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Reports
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
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News
Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides
Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides
icon
Irish Derby festival
4.35 Curragh: 'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?
4.35 Curragh: 'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?
icon
Irish Derby festival
'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day
'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day
icon
Raceday Intel
2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Free tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
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Johnny v DJ
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'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
icon
Free tips
3.55 Curragh: Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks Pretty Polly may suit her even better
3.55 Curragh: Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks Pretty Polly may suit her even better
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Raceday Intel
Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
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Irish Derby festival
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
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Irish Derby festival
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James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
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Irish Derby festival
Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
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Irish Derby festival
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
icon
Derby festival
padlock
'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
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Britain
Irish Derby day on-course bookmaker turnover down year-on-year after 45 per cent increase for Saturday's card
Irish Derby day on-course bookmaker turnover down year-on-year after 45 per cent increase for Saturday's card
icon
Ireland
padlock
'We're probably the racecourse doing the most in terms of driving prize-money' - Curragh boss defends Irish Derby card
'We're probably the racecourse doing the most in terms of driving prize-money' - Curragh boss defends Irish Derby card
icon
Irish Derby festival
padlock
Aidan O'Brien says criticism of Irish Derby card is 'absolute nonsense' after tough cookie Lambourn completes Classic double
Aidan O'Brien says criticism of Irish Derby card is 'absolute nonsense' after tough cookie Lambourn completes Classic double
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Irish Derby festival
padlock
Irish Derby: Lambourn could be a 'King George or Arc type' after emulating illustrious Aidan O'Brien stars with gutsy Derby double
Irish Derby: Lambourn could be a 'King George or Arc type' after emulating illustrious Aidan O'Brien stars with gutsy Derby double
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Reports
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
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The Cook Review
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