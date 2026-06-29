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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Irish Derby festival
Home
News
Festivals
'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh
Ireland
Irish Derby: 'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3
Reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Reports
Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
Reports
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
News
Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides
Irish Derby festival
4.35 Curragh: 'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?
Irish Derby festival
'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
The Big Story
'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day
Raceday Intel
2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Free tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
Johnny v DJ
'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
Free tips
3.55 Curragh: Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks Pretty Polly may suit her even better
Raceday Intel
Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
Irish Derby festival
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
Irish Derby festival
James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
Irish Derby festival
Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
Irish Derby festival
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
Derby festival
'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
Britain
Irish Derby day on-course bookmaker turnover down year-on-year after 45 per cent increase for Saturday's card
Ireland
'We're probably the racecourse doing the most in terms of driving prize-money' - Curragh boss defends Irish Derby card
Irish Derby festival
Aidan O'Brien says criticism of Irish Derby card is 'absolute nonsense' after tough cookie Lambourn completes Classic double
Irish Derby festival
Irish Derby: Lambourn could be a 'King George or Arc type' after emulating illustrious Aidan O'Brien stars with gutsy Derby double
Reports
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
The Cook Review
Home
News
Festivals
'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh
Ireland
Irish Derby: 'I had no faith after Epsom' - Aidan O'Brien a believer again as Benvenuto Cellini bounces back to lead home Ballydoyle 1-2-3
The Derby favourite controversially ruled a non-runner at Epsom rediscovered his swagger to defeat Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard
Reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Reports
Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
Reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Reports
Curragh: Dermot Weld dreaming of Breeders' Cup glory and thinks he has the horse to deliver it in the 'very smart' Purview
Reports
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
News
Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides
Irish Derby festival
4.35 Curragh: 'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?
Irish Derby festival
'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
The Big Story
'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day
Raceday Intel
2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Free tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
Johnny v DJ
'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend
Free tips
3.55 Curragh: Can stunning Oaks winner Thundering On back up her Epsom heroics? Joseph O'Brien thinks Pretty Polly may suit her even better
Raceday Intel
Ryan Moore picks his ride as Benvenuto Cellini and Christmas Day set to clash again in Irish Derby
Irish Derby festival
'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
Irish Derby festival
James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
Irish Derby festival
Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
Irish Derby festival
'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
Derby festival
'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
Britain
Irish Derby day on-course bookmaker turnover down year-on-year after 45 per cent increase for Saturday's card
Ireland
'We're probably the racecourse doing the most in terms of driving prize-money' - Curragh boss defends Irish Derby card
Irish Derby festival
Aidan O'Brien says criticism of Irish Derby card is 'absolute nonsense' after tough cookie Lambourn completes Classic double
Irish Derby festival
Irish Derby: Lambourn could be a 'King George or Arc type' after emulating illustrious Aidan O'Brien stars with gutsy Derby double
Reports
It all looked a bit rushed for Lambourn - but there's a good reason for making allowances
The Cook Review
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