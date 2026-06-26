'He has a huge chance' - two monster gambles in the Northumberland Plate and connections are full of confidence

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Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle has an atmosphere all of its own, and the noise when a heavily backed runner in the big race hits the front can be deafening.

Those who were at Gosforth Park to watch Trueshan justify 3-1 favouritism in 2022 under the crushing burden of 10st 8lb are still having regular appointments with an ear, nose and throat specialist.

It was a similar story when Withhold, owned by legendary punter Tony Bloom, powered clear as 5-1 favourite in 2018.