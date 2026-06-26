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The Big Story
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'He has a huge chance' - two monster gambles in the Northumberland Plate and connections are full of confidence
Newcastle feature a tale of two gambles with Saint Etienne primed by Brian Ellison
Circus Of Rome: backed from 20-1 to 3-1 favouriteCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle has an atmosphere all of its own, and the noise when a heavily backed runner in the big race hits the front can be deafening.
Those who were at Gosforth Park to watch Trueshan justify 3-1 favouritism in 2022 under the crushing burden of 10st 8lb are still having regular appointments with an ear, nose and throat specialist.
It was a similar story when Withhold, owned by legendary punter Tony Bloom, powered clear as 5-1 favourite in 2018.
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more inThe Big Story
- 'Punters will steam into him' - 10-1 to 7-2 and more money expected as William Haggas orchestrates another big Wokingham gamble
- 'A superstar filly in great form' - Karl Burke full of confidence as bookies brace for a big gamble on Tony Bloom's rising star
- 'It sounded peculiar, didn't it?' - Aidan O'Brien counters John Gosden comments as racing's spikiest rivalry tees up a Gold Cup for the ages
- 'John Gosden is a much better trainer than me' - inside the Daryz and Ombudsman camps as Ascot gears up for a right royal rumble
- The £27m spending spree that's all geared around one week - and racing's great disruptors hope to start it in style on Saturday