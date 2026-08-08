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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Home
News
Festivals
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York Ebor festival
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
Flat racing
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
France
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Big-race latest
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Scott Burton
Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
Maddy Playle
France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
The Front Page
'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend
Britain
Saint-Cloud: "We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail
Reports
'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?
Reports
George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain
Britain
Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
France
'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
Richard Forristal
The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
Britain
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc
The Front Runner
Home
News
Festivals
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York Ebor festival
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
Flat racing
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
France
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Big-race latest
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
France
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Big-race latest
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Scott Burton
Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
Maddy Playle
France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
The Front Page
'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend
Britain
Saint-Cloud: "We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail
Reports
'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?
Reports
George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain
Britain
Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
France
'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
Richard Forristal
The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
Britain
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc
The Front Runner
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