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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

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York Ebor festival
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The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
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Flat racing
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
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France
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Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
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Big-race latest
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
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Scott Burton
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Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment
Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
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Maddy Playle
France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
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The Front Page
'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend
Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend
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Britain
Saint-Cloud: "We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail
Saint-Cloud: "We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail
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Reports
'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?
'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?
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Reports
George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain
George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain
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Britain
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Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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France
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'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
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Richard Forristal
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The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
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Britain
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Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc
Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc
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The Front Runner
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'

icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
icon
Flat racing
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
icon
France
padlock
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
icon
Big-race latest
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
icon
France
padlock
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
icon
Big-race latest
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment
Dual Arc-winning trainer John Oxx 'surprised' at decision to let geldings into the race but believes it could be an intriguing experiment
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
The reaction to allowing geldings to run in the Arc has been baffling - racing should be about the best against the best
icon
Maddy Playle
France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
icon
The Front Page
'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend
Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend
icon
Britain
Saint-Cloud: "We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail
Saint-Cloud: "We'll attack the autumn with him' - Pearled Majesty puts Criquette Head back on the Arc trail
icon
Reports
'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?
'Wonderful mare' Estrange's Arc odds slashed after impressive Pretty Polly win - but how good a performance was it?
icon
Reports
George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain
George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain
icon
Britain
padlock
Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
icon
France
padlock
'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
​​The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
icon
Richard Forristal
padlock
The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
icon
Britain
padlock
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc
Before affordability checks ruin everything, let's try this 40-1 shot in the Arc
icon
The Front Runner
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