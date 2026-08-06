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next race
13:45 Ayr
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The Form Hacker
Home
News
Features
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
The Form Hacker
The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
The Form Hacker
Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
The Form Hacker
How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
The Form Hacker
The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
The Form Hacker
Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him
The Form Hacker
One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters
The Form Hacker
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The Form Hacker
How a reader's question led to exploding one of Aintree's longest-held myths
The Form Hacker
Aintree may favour speed but it also takes plenty of getting - and Ruby Walsh didn't call me a clown for saying so
The Form Hacker
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
The Form Hacker
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
The Form Hacker
Old v New: what the data really says about the two Cheltenham courses (and why it matters to punters)
The Form Hacker
Is non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival a comfort blanket, a confidence trick or something else?
The Form Hacker
The benefits of working in the field - and the five tracks where the market undervalues course form
The Form Hacker
Instinct, insight and overrounds: inside the art of pricing up a race from scratch
The Form Hacker
The group of Irish jumps horses that the British handicapper just can’t get hold of
The Form Hacker
Losing Kempton would be a tragedy - here's how punters can make the most of one of British racing's jewels while it lasts
The Form Hacker
I love staying handicap chases - and you could grow to love them too if you follow these golden punting rules
The Form Hacker
Punters have been handed a new edge this autumn - here's how you can take advantage of it
The Form Hacker
7-1, 13-2 and 100-30 winners - Keith Melrose has found another fresh angle after flagging up red-hot Joe Tizzard at Cheltenham last week
The Form Hacker
What do Dan Skelton's title challenge and Cheltenham's November meeting have in common? The answer can help find winners this weekend
The Form Hacker
Is it too soon to be looking for Cheltenham Festival clues? Add this surprising find to the 'yes' pile
The Form Hacker
Get ahead of the game this jumps season with the real key to trainer form
The Form Hacker
Home
News
Features
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
The Form Hacker
The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
The Form Hacker
Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
The Form Hacker
How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
The Form Hacker
Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
The Form Hacker
How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
The Form Hacker
The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
The Form Hacker
Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him
The Form Hacker
One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters
The Form Hacker
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The Form Hacker
How a reader's question led to exploding one of Aintree's longest-held myths
The Form Hacker
Aintree may favour speed but it also takes plenty of getting - and Ruby Walsh didn't call me a clown for saying so
The Form Hacker
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
The Form Hacker
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
The Form Hacker
Old v New: what the data really says about the two Cheltenham courses (and why it matters to punters)
The Form Hacker
Is non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival a comfort blanket, a confidence trick or something else?
The Form Hacker
The benefits of working in the field - and the five tracks where the market undervalues course form
The Form Hacker
Instinct, insight and overrounds: inside the art of pricing up a race from scratch
The Form Hacker
The group of Irish jumps horses that the British handicapper just can’t get hold of
The Form Hacker
Losing Kempton would be a tragedy - here's how punters can make the most of one of British racing's jewels while it lasts
The Form Hacker
I love staying handicap chases - and you could grow to love them too if you follow these golden punting rules
The Form Hacker
Punters have been handed a new edge this autumn - here's how you can take advantage of it
The Form Hacker
7-1, 13-2 and 100-30 winners - Keith Melrose has found another fresh angle after flagging up red-hot Joe Tizzard at Cheltenham last week
The Form Hacker
What do Dan Skelton's title challenge and Cheltenham's November meeting have in common? The answer can help find winners this weekend
The Form Hacker
Is it too soon to be looking for Cheltenham Festival clues? Add this surprising find to the 'yes' pile
The Form Hacker
Get ahead of the game this jumps season with the real key to trainer form
The Form Hacker
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