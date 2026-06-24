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'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
Aidan O'Brien, the world's most powerful trainer who sent out seven winners at Royal Ascot last week, has voiced his concerns about the decision by France Galop to allow geldings to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from next year.
The master of Ballydoyle stressed on Wednesday that colts will in future be at a disadvantage, and that the controversial move could have a negative impact on the breed going forward.
The France Galop board voted on the issue this week and gave "overwhelming approval" to a proposal from president Guillaume de Saint-Seine to ask the European Pattern Committee for a change in the race conditions to allow geldings into the race.
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Published on inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Last updated
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- The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
- 'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
- Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
- Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
- 'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'