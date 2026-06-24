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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change

Found: champion is a Galileo sister to Best In The World
Found: was Aidan O'Brien's last winner of the Arc in 2016 when leading home a 1-2-3 for the stableCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Aidan O'Brien, the world's most powerful trainer who sent out seven winners at Royal Ascot last week, has voiced his concerns about the decision by France Galop to allow geldings to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from next year.

The master of Ballydoyle stressed on Wednesday that colts will in future be at a disadvantage, and that the controversial move could have a negative impact on the breed going forward. 

The France Galop board voted on the issue this week and gave "overwhelming approval" to a proposal from president Guillaume de Saint-Seine to ask the European Pattern Committee for a change in the race conditions to allow geldings into the race. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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