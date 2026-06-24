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Betting Insight
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One mare was hiked 17lb after a 12-length romp - and the handicapper still hasn't done enough to stop her winning again
Our team put up their horses to follow from Royal Ascot
The Racing Post Ratings team have identified the most significant changes from the latest issue of BHA and HRI marks.
We start this week with two from sprint handicapper Ainsley Scorah.
Indian Run
Second at Windsor, June 15
New BHA mark: 86 (up 1lb)
Racing Post Rating: 94 (+8 compared with BHA mark)
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more inBetting Insight
- 'I've had him in mind for the Northumberland Plate for some time' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- 'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
- 'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot
more inBetting Insight
- 'I've had him in mind for the Northumberland Plate for some time' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies this weekend
- Royal Ascot’s wild ride ends with one strong view - this lightning-fast sprinter has Nunthorpe written all over him
- Wesley Ward has found a Royal Ascot loophole – and the rest may as well have stayed at home
- 'He's a very well-handicapped horse' - Martin Dixon has a Duke of Edinburgh fancy among his five picks on day four at Royal Ascot
- 'He's a big price and I definitely want him on my side' - top punter Martin Dixon with his advice for day three at Royal Ascot