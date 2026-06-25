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The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
Dan Hill on the jockeys who caught his eye at the royal meeting
While there have been plenty of articles highlighting horses to note who ran at Royal Ascot last week, it's often just as illuminating to focus on the jockeys who excelled given the track takes some riding.
Zac Lloyd's ride on Moonfall in the Britannia caught my eye. The pair were ideally drawn in stall 28 on the stands' side and Moonfall was a well-backed 13-2 chance. Lloyd pounced on the opportunity, positioning Moonfall prominently and only hitting the front approaching the final furlong to score by three-quarters of a length. He exhibited an excellent judgement of pace, an essential attribute when riding the straight course.
Lloyd is only 22 but has already hit the headlines in his native Australia, winning the Golden Slipper in March and following up in another Group 1 seven days later on Belle Cheval. Expect him to enjoy more success during his summer stint in Britain.
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Published on inDaniel Hill
Last updated
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- It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
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