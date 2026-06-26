A market mover from 12s into 4s, and a trainer with a big weekend ahead is on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 26 with Keith Melrose.

As the hot weather continues, the racing programme today again has a matinee element. Having some of the bigger cards in the morning yesterday was a bit of a shock to the system, albeit not as much of one as my house being 30C.