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A market mover from 12s into 4s, and a trainer with a big weekend ahead is on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 26 with Keith Melrose.
As the hot weather continues, the racing programme today again has a matinee element. Having some of the bigger cards in the morning yesterday was a bit of a shock to the system, albeit not as much of one as my house being 30C.
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more inThe Edge
- A Royal Ascot eyecatcher back in action, plus don't be caught out by the early start - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Strong support for Graeme Rodway's tips at Carlisle, plus what our model makes of the ground - The Edge
- An in-form apprentice with one ride at Beverley and an eye-catching market mover - The Edge with Harry March
- An early test for the hottest Royal Ascot formline and a killer stat at Ballinrobe - The Edge with Harry March
- An eyecatcher fancied by two analysts and a trainer running riot in the summer jumps scene - The Edge with Harry Wilson