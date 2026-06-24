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'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'
Peter Thomas looks at the story of Luca's legacy, the roll call of top trainers from the Bedford House academy
They were a bright young bunch, the ones Luca Cumani took on as his assistants through a career that encompassed 43 years of glittering achievement.
Many of them went on to become household names far beyond their own households, and although there were a few who either slipped through the net or were pushed over the side, the roll call is still an impressive one.
Ask Cumani himself who were the best and he will avoid ranking those still holding licences in Britain – or walking the heath in various other roles – by pointing out that the late Christophe Clement has recently been inducted into the US Hall of Fame and Guillermo Arizkorreta reigns supreme in Spain as 13-time champion.
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Published on inRacing Influencers
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