Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers

I didn’t want to stay up and watch the whole Cape Verde v Uruguay match on Sunday night, but once I’d watched a good chunk of it I felt like I couldn’t let my boys down and go to bed. That’s right, I’m applying for Cape Verdean citizenship and I’m cheering on the Blue Sharks and the Three Lions this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s bucket boys were expected to brush aside the tiny island nation, but suddenly found themselves face to face with a team of players who had quite rightly realised that this World Cup was their big chance to shine.

They’ve never qualified before, they might never qualify again, and they played with a verve and a lack of fear that occasionally bordered on the irresponsible.