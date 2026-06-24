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Royal Ascot form can be horribly misread - forget the obvious eyecatchers and focus on the forgotten trailblazers
Ross Brierley with his weekly dose of betting wisdom
I didn’t want to stay up and watch the whole Cape Verde v Uruguay match on Sunday night, but once I’d watched a good chunk of it I felt like I couldn’t let my boys down and go to bed. That’s right, I’m applying for Cape Verdean citizenship and I’m cheering on the Blue Sharks and the Three Lions this summer.
Marcelo Bielsa’s bucket boys were expected to brush aside the tiny island nation, but suddenly found themselves face to face with a team of players who had quite rightly realised that this World Cup was their big chance to shine.
They’ve never qualified before, they might never qualify again, and they played with a verve and a lack of fear that occasionally bordered on the irresponsible.
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Published on inRoss Brierley
Last updated
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
- Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
- There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
- Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
- Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them
- Golden rules for betting at Royal Ascot - including the jockey who’s mustard there and the high-profile sire who’s a total dud
- Who are the most exciting unexposed three-year-olds in Britain? Finally, it’s a quiz question I can answer
- There’s nothing like the tortured scream of the anguished punter - but I’m still hoping to find my redemption
- Why this red-hot Royal Ascot favourite is an absolutely daft price - and I’ve found a 40-1 shot to take him on with
- Driven round the bend by straight-track handicaps? These are the jockeys to follow if you want to make sense of them