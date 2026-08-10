Free Bets
next race
13:45 Ayr
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
13:45 Ayr
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
France
Home
News
International
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
Reports
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
Raceday Intel
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
France
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
France
'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double
Big-race latest
'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
France
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Reports
Deauville: Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards
Reports
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
Raceday Intel
'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
Big-race latest
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
France
Chantilly: 'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin
Reports
12.58 Chantilly: 'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she tackles three-runner Papin with best Flat horse she's ever had
Raceday Intel
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Big-race latest
Grand Prix de Paris: Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt
Reports
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France
France
7.15 Longchamp: can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?
Raceday Intel
Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next
Flat racing
Prix Jean Prat: Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success to upset Classic winners True Love and Rayif
Reports
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
Big-race latest
Home
News
International
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
Reports
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
Reports
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
Raceday Intel
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
France
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
France
'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double
Big-race latest
'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
France
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Reports
Deauville: Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards
Reports
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
Raceday Intel
'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
Big-race latest
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
France
Chantilly: 'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin
Reports
12.58 Chantilly: 'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she tackles three-runner Papin with best Flat horse she's ever had
Raceday Intel
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Big-race latest
Grand Prix de Paris: Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt
Reports
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France
France
7.15 Longchamp: can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?
Raceday Intel
Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next
Flat racing
Prix Jean Prat: Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success to upset Classic winners True Love and Rayif
Reports
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
Big-race latest
1
2
3
4
...