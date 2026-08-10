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France

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

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Aidan O'Brien
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
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Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
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Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
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Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
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Reports
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
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Raceday Intel
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
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France
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
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France
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'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double
'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double
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Big-race latest
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'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
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France
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
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Reports
Deauville: Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards
Deauville: Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards
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Reports
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
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Raceday Intel
'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
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Big-race latest
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Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
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France
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Chantilly: 'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin
Chantilly: 'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin
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Reports
12.58 Chantilly: 'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she tackles three-runner Papin with best Flat horse she's ever had
12.58 Chantilly: 'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she tackles three-runner Papin with best Flat horse she's ever had
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Raceday Intel
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
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Big-race latest
Grand Prix de Paris: Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt
Grand Prix de Paris: Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt
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Reports
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France
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France
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7.15 Longchamp: can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?
7.15 Longchamp: can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?
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Raceday Intel
Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next
Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next
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Flat racing
Prix Jean Prat: Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success to upset Classic winners True Love and Rayif
Prix Jean Prat: Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success to upset Classic winners True Love and Rayif
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Reports
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
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Big-race latest
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

icon
Aidan O'Brien
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
icon
Flat racing
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
icon
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
icon
Reports
Billy Loughnane rides fourth winner in a week for Charlie Appleby with Guineas-placed Distant Storm back with a bang at Deauville
icon
Reports
Prix Maurice de Gheest: 'It got tight but it's a wonderful victory' - Graffard hails super Samangan as Division just misses out
icon
Reports
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
Deauville: Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique
icon
Reports
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test
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Raceday Intel
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
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France
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
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France
padlock
'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double
'Fresh as paint' Bow Echo could have quick turnaround next Sunday in bid for a famous double
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Big-race latest
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'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
icon
France
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
Prix Rothschild: Juddmonte's golden girls continue to star as Blue Bolt edges out Precise for Andrew Balding and Colin Keane
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Reports
Deauville: Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards
Deauville: Symbol Of Majesty the latest Royal Ascot handicap performer to reap Group rewards
icon
Reports
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?
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Raceday Intel
'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
'Any horse that lowers his colours is going to be running a very big race' - Calandagan camp confident global star is primed for huge King George clash
icon
Big-race latest
padlock
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
icon
France
padlock
Chantilly: 'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin
Chantilly: 'For me he's a champion' - Tokaido gives Amy Murphy the biggest Flat win of her career in Prix Robert Papin
icon
Reports
12.58 Chantilly: 'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she tackles three-runner Papin with best Flat horse she's ever had
12.58 Chantilly: 'It's sad for the race' - Amy Murphy laments small field as she tackles three-runner Papin with best Flat horse she's ever had
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Raceday Intel
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
icon
Big-race latest
Grand Prix de Paris: Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt
Grand Prix de Paris: Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt
icon
Reports
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France
icon
France
padlock
7.15 Longchamp: can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?
7.15 Longchamp: can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?
icon
Raceday Intel
Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next
Speedy Royal Ascot winner ruled out of French assignment with Clive Cox targeting Group 1 next
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Flat racing
Prix Jean Prat: Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success to upset Classic winners True Love and Rayif
Prix Jean Prat: Thesecretadversary gives Fozzy Stack breakthrough Group 1 success to upset Classic winners True Love and Rayif
icon
Reports
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
William Haggas targets Group 1s in France and Ireland this week - with his improving Derby runner-up leading the charge
icon
Big-race latest
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