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Top tipsters

Graeme Rodway is hoping one of his three best bets on Wednesday 'will sneak under the radar'

Graeme Rodway is hoping one of his three best bets on Wednesday 'will sneak under the radar'

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Top tipsters
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Harry Wilson has bagged 9-2 and 2-1 winners already - check out the rest of his Tuesday tips from across the cards
Harry Wilson has bagged 9-2 and 2-1 winners already - check out the rest of his Tuesday tips from across the cards
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Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
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Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
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Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
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Top tipsters
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'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
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Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
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'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
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Top tipsters
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Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
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'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
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'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
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'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
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After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
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Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
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Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
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'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
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'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
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'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
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Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
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Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
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Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
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'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three tips for Sunday
'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three tips for Sunday
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Paul Kealy opens up with a 7-2 winner on Oaks day - find out his remaining Friday fancies
Paul Kealy opens up with a 7-2 winner on Oaks day - find out his remaining Friday fancies
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'I've no doubt he remains well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with a strong Thursday selection
'I've no doubt he remains well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with a strong Thursday selection
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Graeme Rodway is hoping one of his three best bets on Wednesday 'will sneak under the radar'

Graeme Rodway is hoping one of his three best bets on Wednesday 'will sneak under the radar'

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Top tipsters
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Harry Wilson has bagged 9-2 and 2-1 winners already - check out the rest of his Tuesday tips from across the cards
Harry Wilson has bagged 9-2 and 2-1 winners already - check out the rest of his Tuesday tips from across the cards
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Top tipsters
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Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
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Top tipsters
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Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
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Top tipsters
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Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
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Top tipsters
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Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
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Top tipsters
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Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
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Top tipsters
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'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
'He appears to have plenty in his favour' - Phill Anderson is back with three tips for Thursday's racing
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Top tipsters
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Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
Graeme Rodway has kicked off with a 4-1 winner at Carlisle - find out his two remaining tips for Wednesday's action
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Top tipsters
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'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
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Top tipsters
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Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
Richard Birch tipped 5-1 and 4-1 winners in last Monday's column - find his latest three fancies here
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Top tipsters
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'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
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Top tipsters
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'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
'I was blown away by him' - Paul Kealy has eight selections on the final day of Royal Ascot
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Top tipsters
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'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
'I'm as confident as you can be - she could be miles ahead of her mark' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day four at Royal Ascot
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Top tipsters
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After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
After a 28-1 winner on Wednesday, Paul Kealy takes aim at day three at Royal Ascot - and he's siding with a red-hot trainer
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Top tipsters
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Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
Paul Kealy has nailed a 28-1 winner at Royal Ascot - don't miss his selections for the rest of day two
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Top tipsters
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Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
Paul Kealy takes aim at Royal Ascot with six selections for day one - including a big-priced Group 1 winner who has become 'the forgotten horse'
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Top tipsters
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'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
'I think he's a massive price' - Paul Kealy has five fancies after landing 17-2, 7-1 and 7-2 winners last Saturday
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Top tipsters
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'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
'I can't believe he'll be a maiden for much longer' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
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Top tipsters
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'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
'She's at her best when the mud is flying' - Paul Kealy has four tips for a likely rain-sodden Newbury on Thursday
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Top tipsters
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Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
Graeme Rodway reckons his bet of the night at Kempton is 'open to more progress' with William Buick on board
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Top tipsters
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Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
Robbie Wilders bids to follow last column's 5-2 winner and thinks 'everything looks in place for a big run' from this Carlisle sprinter
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Top tipsters
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Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
Richard Birch tipped a 10-3 winner last week - he expects one of his three strong fancies to 'bolt up'
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Top tipsters
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'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three tips for Sunday
'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three tips for Sunday
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Top tipsters
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Paul Kealy opens up with a 7-2 winner on Oaks day - find out his remaining Friday fancies
Paul Kealy opens up with a 7-2 winner on Oaks day - find out his remaining Friday fancies
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Top tipsters
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'I've no doubt he remains well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with a strong Thursday selection
'I've no doubt he remains well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with a strong Thursday selection
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