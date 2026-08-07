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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Daniel Hill
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Daniel Hill
Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so
Daniel Hill
The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
Daniel Hill
I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
Daniel Hill
The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
Daniel Hill
It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
Daniel Hill
A poor start need not be such a drama - provided the right tactics are used
Daniel Hill
Glengouly was good - but he wasn't a patch on this December Gold Cup hero trained by the ultimate pessimist
Daniel Hill
The first Betfair Chase winners were brave stayers - keep going back and you'll find more great staying power
Daniel Hill
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension
Daniel Hill
Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so
Daniel Hill
The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
Daniel Hill
I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
Daniel Hill
The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
Daniel Hill
I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
Daniel Hill
The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
Daniel Hill
It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
Daniel Hill
A poor start need not be such a drama - provided the right tactics are used
Daniel Hill
Glengouly was good - but he wasn't a patch on this December Gold Cup hero trained by the ultimate pessimist
Daniel Hill
The first Betfair Chase winners were brave stayers - keep going back and you'll find more great staying power
Daniel Hill