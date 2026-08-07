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Daniel Hill

Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension

Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension

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Daniel Hill
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Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so
Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so
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Daniel Hill
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The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
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Daniel Hill
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I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
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Daniel Hill
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The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
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Daniel Hill
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It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
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Daniel Hill
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A poor start need not be such a drama - provided the right tactics are used
A poor start need not be such a drama - provided the right tactics are used
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Daniel Hill
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Glengouly was good - but he wasn't a patch on this December Gold Cup hero trained by the ultimate pessimist
Glengouly was good - but he wasn't a patch on this December Gold Cup hero trained by the ultimate pessimist
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Daniel Hill
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The first Betfair Chase winners were brave stayers - keep going back and you'll find more great staying power
The first Betfair Chase winners were brave stayers - keep going back and you'll find more great staying power
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension

Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension

icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so
Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
The four best jockeys in the world and only one Brit among them - that's what last week at Royal Ascot told us
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
A poor start need not be such a drama - provided the right tactics are used
A poor start need not be such a drama - provided the right tactics are used
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
Glengouly was good - but he wasn't a patch on this December Gold Cup hero trained by the ultimate pessimist
Glengouly was good - but he wasn't a patch on this December Gold Cup hero trained by the ultimate pessimist
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock
The first Betfair Chase winners were brave stayers - keep going back and you'll find more great staying power
The first Betfair Chase winners were brave stayers - keep going back and you'll find more great staying power
icon
Daniel Hill
padlock