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Ombudsman out, Constitution River in? Aidan O'Brien keeps Eclipse door open for brilliant Prix du Jockey Club winner

Ballydoyle trainer says it's "50-50" which one of Hawk Mountain and Constitution River will run at Sandown next weekend

Constitution River (Ryan Moore) wins the Dee Stakes at Chester
Brilliant three-year-old Constitution River could yet run in the EclipseCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Exciting French Derby winner Constitution River may yet be seen in the Coral-Eclipse with Aidan O’Brien now “50-50” on which one of his immensely talented three-year-olds will run at Sandown.

Constitution River cemented his status as one of the season’s most exciting talents by overcoming a wide draw to see off stablemate Hawk Mountain in the Prix du Jockey Club last month.

O’Brien initially suggested Constitution River could enjoy a mid-season break, leaving the runner-up as his primary contender for the Sandown Group 1 on Saturday week. But those plans have since become fluid, a shift unaffected by the news that ante-post favourite Ombudsman would miss the race.

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