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Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
'What is the point? This is the only race in France that works well, which attracts people and is popular'
Andre Fabre, the trainer with a record eight victories in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, has branded the move to admit geldings to the race from next year as "a stupid decision".
He questioned the need to change entry conditions for "the only race which works well in France".
Fabre shares concerns raised by fellow trainer Aidan O'Brien that geldings have an unfair advantage over entires.
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more inFrance
- 'She has to prove that she can one day train by herself' - legendary trainer Andre Fabre joined on licence by his daughter
- Chantilly: Daryz's half-brother storms back to winning ways - and the Aga Khan Studs and Francis Graffard have loftier targets in sight
- 'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
- Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
- Heatwave travel concerns rule out top French mare Aventure from Thundering On clash at the Curragh