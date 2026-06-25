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France
premium

Record-holder Andre Fabre blasts 'stupid decision' to admit geldings into the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

'What is the point? This is the only race in France that works well, which attracts people and is popular'

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Andre Fabre, the trainer with a record eight victories in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, has branded the move to admit geldings to the race from next year as "a stupid decision".

He questioned the need to change entry conditions for "the only race which works well in France".

Fabre shares concerns raised by fellow trainer Aidan O'Brien that geldings have an unfair advantage over entires. 

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France correspondent

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