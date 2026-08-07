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next race
13:45 Ayr
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Johnny v DJ
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
Johnny v DJ
'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
Johnny v DJ
'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
Johnny v DJ
'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
Johnny v DJ
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
Johnny v DJ
'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
Johnny v DJ
'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
Johnny v DJ
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
Johnny v DJ
'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
Johnny v DJ
'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
Johnny v DJ
'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
Johnny v DJ
'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
Johnny v DJ
'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
Johnny v DJ
'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
Johnny v DJ
'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
Johnny v DJ
'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
Johnny v DJ
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
Johnny v DJ
'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
Johnny v DJ
Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
Johnny v DJ
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
Johnny v DJ
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
Johnny v DJ
'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
Johnny v DJ
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
Johnny v DJ
Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
Johnny v DJ
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
Johnny v DJ
'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
Johnny v DJ
'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
Johnny v DJ
'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
Johnny v DJ
'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
Johnny v DJ
'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
Johnny v DJ
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
Johnny v DJ
'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
Johnny v DJ
'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
Johnny v DJ
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
Johnny v DJ
'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
Johnny v DJ
'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
Johnny v DJ
'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
Johnny v DJ
'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
Johnny v DJ
'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
Johnny v DJ
'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
Johnny v DJ
'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
Johnny v DJ
'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
Johnny v DJ
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
Johnny v DJ
'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
Johnny v DJ
Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
Johnny v DJ
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
Johnny v DJ
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
Johnny v DJ
'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
Johnny v DJ
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
Johnny v DJ
Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
Johnny v DJ
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