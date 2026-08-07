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Johnny v DJ

'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter

'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter

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Johnny v DJ
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'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
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Johnny v DJ
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'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
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Johnny v DJ
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'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
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Johnny v DJ
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'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
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Johnny v DJ
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'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
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Johnny v DJ
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'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
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Johnny v DJ
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'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
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Johnny v DJ
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'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
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Johnny v DJ
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'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
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Johnny v DJ
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'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
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Johnny v DJ
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'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
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Johnny v DJ
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'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
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Johnny v DJ
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'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
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Johnny v DJ
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'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
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Johnny v DJ
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'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
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Johnny v DJ
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Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
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Johnny v DJ
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'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
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Johnny v DJ
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Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
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Johnny v DJ
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'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
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Johnny v DJ
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'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
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Johnny v DJ
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'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
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Johnny v DJ
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'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
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Johnny v DJ
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Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
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Johnny v DJ
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'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter

'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter

icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
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Johnny v DJ
padlock
'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
Johnny and DJ both have bankers at Leopardstown on Sunday - plus why Bow Echo may have been 'flattered' in 2,000 Guineas
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
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Johnny v DJ
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