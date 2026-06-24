The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty

As one gets older, it's imperative to be increasingly aware of not being averse to change, yet no matter how conscious you are of the in-built ageing crank bias, it's an instinct that can be impossible to resist.

The internal noise gets louder so the obligation to filter the Victor Meldrew within needs to rise to meet the challenge, an unequal battle a flimsy filter rarely wins. "Stop trying to fix stuff that ain't broken" is a refrain that has been banging around inside my head since they added a fourth day to the Cheltenham Festival.

It has got externalised a lot in print, and elsewhere, in the intervening two decades, but the desire to be more mellow and less Meldrew burns bright, even if, by definition, it's a futile struggle. The Meldrew gene is, after all, modified to grow stronger with age.