Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Irish Derby festival
premium

'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby

Benvenuto Cellini: 6-4 favourite to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday
Benvenuto Cellini: 6-4 favourite to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aidan O'Brien has revealed Ryan Moore is a "big Benvenuto fan" so expects Ballydoyle's number one jockey to stay loyal to the Chester Vase winner, rather than switch to Epsom hero Christmas Day in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Benvenuto Cellini was sent off favourite for the Derby, but was controversially declared a non-runner by the stewards after he got his hindleg stuck on the shelf of the stalls before finishing tenth of the 14 runners, more than 28 lengths behind Christmas Day. 

The ground will be very different at the Curragh on Sunday and, according to O'Brien, that will play to the strengths of Benvenuto Cellini, who he reports to have bounced out of his Epsom no-show in terrific form. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inIrish Derby festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inIrish Derby festival
more inBetting offers
more inIrish Derby festival
more inBetting offers