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'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby
Aidan O'Brien has revealed Ryan Moore is a "big Benvenuto fan" so expects Ballydoyle's number one jockey to stay loyal to the Chester Vase winner, rather than switch to Epsom hero Christmas Day in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
Benvenuto Cellini was sent off favourite for the Derby, but was controversially declared a non-runner by the stewards after he got his hindleg stuck on the shelf of the stalls before finishing tenth of the 14 runners, more than 28 lengths behind Christmas Day.
The ground will be very different at the Curragh on Sunday and, according to O'Brien, that will play to the strengths of Benvenuto Cellini, who he reports to have bounced out of his Epsom no-show in terrific form.
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Published on inIrish Derby festival
Last updated
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- 'It's so much easier to train a gelding, they will have an unfair advantage in the race' - Aidan O'Brien weighs in on radical Arc change
- James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June
- Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances
- 'You'd have to be very excited' - Joseph O'Brien outlines likely next race for impressive Oaks winner Thundering On
- 'I'd be swaying towards Ireland' - Owen Burrows still has Classic hopes as he considers next move for unbeaten Raaheeb
- Get 50-1 on Scotland to win or draw against Brazil with Paddy Power
- Scotland vs Brazil: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match