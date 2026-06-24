'I do know Ryan has always been a big fan' - Aidan O'Brien expects Moore to stay loyal as master trainer aims fantastic four at Irish Derby

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Aidan O'Brien has revealed Ryan Moore is a "big Benvenuto fan" so expects Ballydoyle's number one jockey to stay loyal to the Chester Vase winner, rather than switch to Epsom hero Christmas Day in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Benvenuto Cellini was sent off favourite for the Derby, but was controversially declared a non-runner by the stewards after he got his hindleg stuck on the shelf of the stalls before finishing tenth of the 14 runners, more than 28 lengths behind Christmas Day.

The ground will be very different at the Curragh on Sunday and, according to O'Brien, that will play to the strengths of Benvenuto Cellini, who he reports to have bounced out of his Epsom no-show in terrific form.