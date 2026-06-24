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WATCH: Classic winner impresses before US Grade 1 mission - plus a George Boughey juvenile to note
The extreme heat meant trainers across Newmarket were out earlier than usual, including Simon and Ed Crisford, who were surprisingly the sole customers on the watered gallop.
They booked the treated strip at 6.30am, chiefly to put some important turf work into the classy Title Role, who was last seen winning the German 2,000 Guineas last month.
The Coolmore-owned colt impressed in a seven-furlong exercise with a 93-rated stablemate and is being aimed at the Grade 1 Belmont Derby, which this year is to be staged at Saratoga a week on Saturday.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
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