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Racing Influencers

'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'

'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'

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Racing Influencers
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‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
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Racing Influencers
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'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
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Racing Influencers
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‘Nicky thought I used to play too hard and turned up a little bit bleary-eyed - but it takes one to know one’
‘Nicky thought I used to play too hard and turned up a little bit bleary-eyed - but it takes one to know one’
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Racing Influencers
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‘Out of both codes, I think he’s the best trainer in Britain - and the further I go in my own career, the more I look up to him’
‘Out of both codes, I think he’s the best trainer in Britain - and the further I go in my own career, the more I look up to him’
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Racing Influencers
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‘He’s my hero in life, my idol, a great man' - how a revolutionary mentor shaped Gordon Elliott and other future stars
‘He’s my hero in life, my idol, a great man' - how a revolutionary mentor shaped Gordon Elliott and other future stars
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Racing Influencers
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'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'

'If Barry Hills was sixth form and Mark Prescott was university, then Luca Cumani was finishing school'

icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
‘Nicky thought I used to play too hard and turned up a little bit bleary-eyed - but it takes one to know one’
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
'I was really lit up and hit him over the head with his frying pan' - lessons in discipline from Sir Mark Prescott (and one William Haggas will never forget)
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
‘Nicky thought I used to play too hard and turned up a little bit bleary-eyed - but it takes one to know one’
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
‘Out of both codes, I think he’s the best trainer in Britain - and the further I go in my own career, the more I look up to him’
‘Out of both codes, I think he’s the best trainer in Britain - and the further I go in my own career, the more I look up to him’
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock
‘He’s my hero in life, my idol, a great man' - how a revolutionary mentor shaped Gordon Elliott and other future stars
‘He’s my hero in life, my idol, a great man' - how a revolutionary mentor shaped Gordon Elliott and other future stars
icon
Racing Influencers
padlock