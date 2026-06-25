'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience

Half a century ago, a certain County Tipperary-based trainer sent seven horses to Royal Ascot and ransacked six races to embellish a legacy that was already secure.

Vincent O'Brien's extraordinary career was close to its apex by then, but, even for him, such targeted precision still gets spoken of as an uncanny manifestation of his training acumen.

At the time, O'Brien's brother Phonsie owned Thomastown Castle Stables, a mere ten miles west of Ballydoyle, situated in the little hamlet of Thomastown, a stone's throw from Golden village. Deep in rural Tipperary.