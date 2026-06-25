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'I had other plans, then Dad got ill' - Fozzy Stack's incredible latest chapter in a story of tragedy, duty and patience
Ireland editor Richard Forristal talks to the trainer who hit the bullseye with his only two darts at Royal Ascot
Half a century ago, a certain County Tipperary-based trainer sent seven horses to Royal Ascot and ransacked six races to embellish a legacy that was already secure.
Vincent O'Brien's extraordinary career was close to its apex by then, but, even for him, such targeted precision still gets spoken of as an uncanny manifestation of his training acumen.
At the time, O'Brien's brother Phonsie owned Thomastown Castle Stables, a mere ten miles west of Ballydoyle, situated in the little hamlet of Thomastown, a stone's throw from Golden village. Deep in rural Tipperary.
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- 'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'
- He got his life lessons off the gangsters and gamblers of London's dog tracks - now he's taking private jets with Ryan Moore as part of the Coolmore crew
- 'I regret those times hugely but you can't change the past' - how a tortured genius found a happier life in the most unusual places
- 'Last year was super frustrating but this is a different kettle of fish - he gives us a great chance'
- 'We went down to 30 horses, nothing was going right and I felt I was wasting my life - but now I use that dark time as fuel'
- 'The Derby is now under threat - and anyone who doesn't think Ballydoyle's domination is a problem is being deliberately obtuse or naive'