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'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc
Francis Graffard believes France Galop's proposal to allow geldings to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from 2027 is a "positive move" and one which he hopes will help the country's greatest race retain its status as one of the most exciting events in global racing.
Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith also gave the news the thumbs-up, but former France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild described the issue of whether geldings should be admitted as "incidental", arguing that the real issue with the Arc was how late it fell in the European calendar.
On Monday the France Galop board gave "overwhelming approval" to a proposal from president Guillaume de Saint-Seine to ask the European Pattern Committee for a change in the race conditions to allow geldings into the race.
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Published on inPrix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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- The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
- Arc to be open to geldings from next year in historic change to Europe's richest race
- Hanshin: Yutaka Take sets up latest Arc adventure as Meisho Tabaru splashes through the rain for Group 1 success
- 'We'll be hoping for an Alpinista-type Arc' - George Scott eyeing ultimate prizes after Bay City Roller fulfils 'lifetime's work'
- Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed
- England vs Ghana: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £30 in free bets with William Hill – plus an Epic Boost on that match
- World Cup: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in England vs Ghana with Paddy Power
- Betfred World Cup offer: get 50-1 on England to beat Ghana
- Bet £10 on England vs Ghana and get £40 in free bets with Tote