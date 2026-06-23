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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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'Championship races should be open to the best' - Francis Graffard welcomes decision to allow geldings to run in the Arc

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Francis Graffard believes France Galop's proposal to allow geldings to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from 2027 is a "positive move" and one which he hopes will help the country's greatest race retain its status as one of the most exciting events in global racing.

Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith also gave the news the thumbs-up, but former France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild described the issue of whether geldings should be admitted as "incidental", arguing that the real issue with the Arc was how late it fell in the European calendar. 

On Monday the France Galop board gave "overwhelming approval" to a proposal from president Guillaume de Saint-Seine to ask the European Pattern Committee for a change in the race conditions to allow geldings into the race. 

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