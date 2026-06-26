I used to think marginal gains in racing might come from a top apprentice - Royal Ascot suggests I might be wrong

Marginal gains came to prominence during the era of Team Sky in cycling and now seem to be discussed across all sports. In racing, the most obvious marginal gain is giving your horse less weight to carry, but the evidence from Royal Ascot last week suggests many owners and trainers increasingly disagree.

Connections regularly use claiming jockeys as a way of giving their horses less weight. The rules of racing stipulate this can only happen in non-Listed handicaps and races of Class 3 level or below, so apprentices would have been unable to claim their allowance in many races at the royal meeting. However, they could still do so in 12 races – if only connections trusted them on a horse with a proper chance.

It was the fourth royal meeting in a row without a winner ridden by an apprentice, a run that stretches back to Callum Hutchinson winning the Ascot Stakes on Coltrane in 2022 as a 5lb claimer.