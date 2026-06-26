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'I'll definitely be laying Thundering On' - Johnny and DJ share their Irish Derby weekend views and pinpoint the juvenile they'd buy
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: I got myself into a decent position on Saturday before undoing all my good work by opposing Illinois in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot. After looking the likely winner for the bulk of the journey, he looked set to be reeled in by French Master, only for the favourite to muster enough resolve to reach the line a neck to the good. These narrow margins are the thin lines that make racing such a great and exciting game, and you have to accept tight decisions won't go in your favour some of the time
DJ: You had to remind me, Johnny! I was on French Master, having napped him on this very page last week, at 10-1. It was sickening to see Illinois stick his neck out close home. Would you believe, I backed four horses last Saturday who were beaten a neck or less – Kalpana at 11-4, Joliestar at 2-1, Completely Random at 14-1 and French Master. The punting gods were against me, but you get days like that.
Is Benvenuto Cellini a bluffer or a banker in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby?
DJ: He's a bluffer until he goes and does it. I wasn't as impressed as some by his Chester Vase triumph and I would be taking him on at the Curragh. He might be the best thing since sliced bread, but he hasn't shown us that yet. If there is a star in the race, surely it's Raaheeb. His Sandown success was stylish and skipping Epsom might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. He should be shorter than 7-2.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
- 'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
- 'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
- 'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
- 'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
- 'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
- 'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
- 'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener