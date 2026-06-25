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OpinionChris Cook
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'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy

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Ryan Moore: off the mark
Christophe Soumillon (left) was banned after stewards ruled that he rode Puerto Rico in a manner that assisted Ryan Moore on stablemate Gstaad in the St James's Palace StakesCredit: Patrick McCann
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We don't seem to think much of tactics in Britain. If someone is described as having gained a tactical advantage, the speaker is usually expressing disdain, as if there was something sneaky and illegitimate about their behaviour.

No one ever expresses admiration for tactical voting. It's a phrase that comes with a sneer. From 'tactical retreat' to 'tactical chunder', the T word has few positive associations.

"I'm afraid that turned into a tactical race," is something we hear whenever a small field has loped through the early stages (who could possibly have foreseen it?) instead of going a strong, even pace throughout. It's always said in a tone of regret, because what could be worse in sport than the use of tactics?

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