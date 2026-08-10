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Ireland

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

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Aidan O'Brien
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
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Reports
Downpatrick: Galway Plate-winning trainer Colin McBratney enjoys Sunday to savour at local track thanks to 34-1 double
Downpatrick: Galway Plate-winning trainer Colin McBratney enjoys Sunday to savour at local track thanks to 34-1 double
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Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
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Flat racing
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
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Reports
'His owner is keen on a trip to the Breeders' Cup' - Mick Appleby's sprint star has got his Mojo back at the Curragh
'His owner is keen on a trip to the Breeders' Cup' - Mick Appleby's sprint star has got his Mojo back at the Curragh
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Reports
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
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Quotes of the week
Wexford: Cheltenham Festival winner excels but it's tough again for punters as favourites get floored
Wexford: Cheltenham Festival winner excels but it's tough again for punters as favourites get floored
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Reports
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
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Raceday Intel
'It was easy to be attracted to him' - Medallion Racing hoping Celeron can secure Group 1 in Phoenix before tackling the Breeders' Cup
'It was easy to be attracted to him' - Medallion Racing hoping Celeron can secure Group 1 in Phoenix before tackling the Breeders' Cup
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Flat racing
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Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
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Interviews
padlock
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
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Jump racing
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
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Jump racing
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
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Flat racing
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
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Raceday Intel
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
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York Ebor festival
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Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
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Jockeys
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'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
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Big-race latest
The remarkable and harrowing story of Shergar - a Derby record, a £10 million stallion, a killing nobody was ever held to account for
The remarkable and harrowing story of Shergar - a Derby record, a £10 million stallion, a killing nobody was ever held to account for
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Flat racing
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
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Ireland
Naas: 'I've always liked her' - Livenka gives Ger Lyons another Ballyhane success and rates another smart prospect for Juddmonte
Naas: 'I've always liked her' - Livenka gives Ger Lyons another Ballyhane success and rates another smart prospect for Juddmonte
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Reports
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
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Reports
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
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Big-race latest
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
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Galway festival
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

icon
Aidan O'Brien
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
icon
Reports
Downpatrick: Galway Plate-winning trainer Colin McBratney enjoys Sunday to savour at local track thanks to 34-1 double
icon
Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
icon
Flat racing
Downpatrick: Galway Plate-winning trainer Colin McBratney enjoys Sunday to savour at local track thanks to 34-1 double
icon
Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
icon
Flat racing
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
icon
Reports
'His owner is keen on a trip to the Breeders' Cup' - Mick Appleby's sprint star has got his Mojo back at the Curragh
'His owner is keen on a trip to the Breeders' Cup' - Mick Appleby's sprint star has got his Mojo back at the Curragh
icon
Reports
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
icon
Quotes of the week
Wexford: Cheltenham Festival winner excels but it's tough again for punters as favourites get floored
Wexford: Cheltenham Festival winner excels but it's tough again for punters as favourites get floored
icon
Reports
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
icon
Raceday Intel
'It was easy to be attracted to him' - Medallion Racing hoping Celeron can secure Group 1 in Phoenix before tackling the Breeders' Cup
'It was easy to be attracted to him' - Medallion Racing hoping Celeron can secure Group 1 in Phoenix before tackling the Breeders' Cup
icon
Flat racing
padlock
Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
Good morning, readers! He's had a 'horrendous' two years and friends told him to pack it in - now he's the viral trainer of the moment
icon
Interviews
padlock
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
icon
Jump racing
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
icon
Jump racing
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
Juvenile report: the top two-year-olds this season - their next targets and likely big aims in 2027
icon
Flat racing
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
icon
Raceday Intel
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
icon
Jockeys
padlock
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
'He's a very high-class colt' - smart Curragh winner primed for Group 1 tilt with Breeders' Cup bid on the horizon
icon
Big-race latest
The remarkable and harrowing story of Shergar - a Derby record, a £10 million stallion, a killing nobody was ever held to account for
The remarkable and harrowing story of Shergar - a Derby record, a £10 million stallion, a killing nobody was ever held to account for
icon
Flat racing
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
icon
Ireland
Naas: 'I've always liked her' - Livenka gives Ger Lyons another Ballyhane success and rates another smart prospect for Juddmonte
Naas: 'I've always liked her' - Livenka gives Ger Lyons another Ballyhane success and rates another smart prospect for Juddmonte
icon
Reports
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
icon
Reports
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
icon
Big-race latest
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
Two jockeys stood down after failing alcohol testing at Galway
icon
Galway festival
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