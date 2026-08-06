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Chris Cook

Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment

Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment

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Comment
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Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
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Chris Cook
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
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Chris Cook
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Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
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Chris Cook
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Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
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Chris Cook
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'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy
'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy
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Chris Cook
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The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
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Chris Cook
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Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
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Chris Cook
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In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
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Chris Cook
My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
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Chris Cook
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Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
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Chris Cook
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Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
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Chris Cook
padlock
Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
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Chris Cook
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James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
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Chris Cook
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Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week
Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week
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Chris Cook
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Chancellor, hear our plea: find your £1 billion from somewhere else and don't send our struggling sport into a tailspin
Chancellor, hear our plea: find your £1 billion from somewhere else and don't send our struggling sport into a tailspin
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Chris Cook
Tweedy old Brian could ride to the rescue - my pitch to racing's leaders as they seek inspiration
Tweedy old Brian could ride to the rescue - my pitch to racing's leaders as they seek inspiration
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Chris Cook
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What's the right way to respond when something sad happens at the races? It's a tough question but here's the answer
What's the right way to respond when something sad happens at the races? It's a tough question but here's the answer
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Chris Cook
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Why Willie Mullins could be the unlikely inspiration for a new era of Japanese dominance in the Arc
Why Willie Mullins could be the unlikely inspiration for a new era of Japanese dominance in the Arc
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Chris Cook
padlock
Punters, prepare for battle - BHA's new non-runner rule is a nightmare waiting to happen
Punters, prepare for battle - BHA's new non-runner rule is a nightmare waiting to happen
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Chris Cook
padlock
Who will be caught holding the bloody knife? Time to pick a suspect for a mysterious Arc - but please let it not be Aventure
Who will be caught holding the bloody knife? Time to pick a suspect for a mysterious Arc - but please let it not be Aventure
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Chris Cook
padlock
Sadly we can't join John Gosden and William Haggas on a picket line - but here's how we can show support for racing's strike
Sadly we can't join John Gosden and William Haggas on a picket line - but here's how we can show support for racing's strike
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
There's something fishy about the Shergar Cup - but, if anything, that's why you should give it a try for once
There's something fishy about the Shergar Cup - but, if anything, that's why you should give it a try for once
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment

Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment

icon
Comment
padlock
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
icon
Chris Cook
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy
'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
icon
Chris Cook
My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week
Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Chancellor, hear our plea: find your £1 billion from somewhere else and don't send our struggling sport into a tailspin
Chancellor, hear our plea: find your £1 billion from somewhere else and don't send our struggling sport into a tailspin
icon
Chris Cook
Tweedy old Brian could ride to the rescue - my pitch to racing's leaders as they seek inspiration
Tweedy old Brian could ride to the rescue - my pitch to racing's leaders as they seek inspiration
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
What's the right way to respond when something sad happens at the races? It's a tough question but here's the answer
What's the right way to respond when something sad happens at the races? It's a tough question but here's the answer
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Why Willie Mullins could be the unlikely inspiration for a new era of Japanese dominance in the Arc
Why Willie Mullins could be the unlikely inspiration for a new era of Japanese dominance in the Arc
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Punters, prepare for battle - BHA's new non-runner rule is a nightmare waiting to happen
Punters, prepare for battle - BHA's new non-runner rule is a nightmare waiting to happen
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Who will be caught holding the bloody knife? Time to pick a suspect for a mysterious Arc - but please let it not be Aventure
Who will be caught holding the bloody knife? Time to pick a suspect for a mysterious Arc - but please let it not be Aventure
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Sadly we can't join John Gosden and William Haggas on a picket line - but here's how we can show support for racing's strike
Sadly we can't join John Gosden and William Haggas on a picket line - but here's how we can show support for racing's strike
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
There's something fishy about the Shergar Cup - but, if anything, that's why you should give it a try for once
There's something fishy about the Shergar Cup - but, if anything, that's why you should give it a try for once
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
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