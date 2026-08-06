Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Chris Cook
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
Comment
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
Chris Cook
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
Chris Cook
Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
Chris Cook
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Chris Cook
'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy
Chris Cook
The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
Chris Cook
Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
Chris Cook
In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
Chris Cook
My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
Chris Cook
Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
Chris Cook
Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
Chris Cook
Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
Chris Cook
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
Chris Cook
James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
Chris Cook
Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week
Chris Cook
Chancellor, hear our plea: find your £1 billion from somewhere else and don't send our struggling sport into a tailspin
Chris Cook
Tweedy old Brian could ride to the rescue - my pitch to racing's leaders as they seek inspiration
Chris Cook
What's the right way to respond when something sad happens at the races? It's a tough question but here's the answer
Chris Cook
Why Willie Mullins could be the unlikely inspiration for a new era of Japanese dominance in the Arc
Chris Cook
Punters, prepare for battle - BHA's new non-runner rule is a nightmare waiting to happen
Chris Cook
Who will be caught holding the bloody knife? Time to pick a suspect for a mysterious Arc - but please let it not be Aventure
Chris Cook
Sadly we can't join John Gosden and William Haggas on a picket line - but here's how we can show support for racing's strike
Chris Cook
There's something fishy about the Shergar Cup - but, if anything, that's why you should give it a try for once
Chris Cook
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Trainers and owners profit from jockey interference - it could be time they shared the punishment
Comment
Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time
Chris Cook
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
Chris Cook
Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
Chris Cook
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
Chris Cook
Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
Chris Cook
Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
Chris Cook
'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy
Chris Cook
The BHA just doesn't get it - so here are three reasons why we punters are so furious after Epsom
Chris Cook
Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
Chris Cook
In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it
Chris Cook
My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind
Chris Cook
Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
Chris Cook
Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
Chris Cook
Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
Chris Cook
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
Chris Cook
James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
Chris Cook
Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week
Chris Cook
Chancellor, hear our plea: find your £1 billion from somewhere else and don't send our struggling sport into a tailspin
Chris Cook
Tweedy old Brian could ride to the rescue - my pitch to racing's leaders as they seek inspiration
Chris Cook
What's the right way to respond when something sad happens at the races? It's a tough question but here's the answer
Chris Cook
Why Willie Mullins could be the unlikely inspiration for a new era of Japanese dominance in the Arc
Chris Cook
Punters, prepare for battle - BHA's new non-runner rule is a nightmare waiting to happen
Chris Cook
Who will be caught holding the bloody knife? Time to pick a suspect for a mysterious Arc - but please let it not be Aventure
Chris Cook
Sadly we can't join John Gosden and William Haggas on a picket line - but here's how we can show support for racing's strike
Chris Cook
There's something fishy about the Shergar Cup - but, if anything, that's why you should give it a try for once
Chris Cook
1
2
3
4
...