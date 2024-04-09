How to claim your £60 in William Hill Cheltenham free bets

Follow the steps below to secure your £60 free bet most quickly and securely as possible. This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Claim your free bets here Complete your details when prompted Add promo code T60 Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account to receive a £60 bonus to stake on selected games on Vegas Place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1-2 or greater on any bookmaker (excluding virtuals) using either the winnings from your £60 bonus, or any cash deposit from your main account other than the qualifying £10 When that bet settles receive a £60 free bet

How to use your William Hill Cheltenham free bet

This step-by-step guide provides new customers with everything they need to know to spend their £60 free bet during Cheltenham.

Click horse racing in the side panel on the left This will show meetings taking place. Browse the page to find the Cheltenham Festival Select which race or races you wish to bet on Choose your selection or selections by clicking the odds of the horse Click ‘use free bet’ when the bet slip appears on the right-hand side of the page Select ‘place bet’ and wait for your selection to run

Why bet with William Hill on Cheltenham?

William Hill has been involved with the Cheltenham Festival for many years and their reputation as being one of the strongest UK bookmakers continues to strengthen because of many reasons.

The mobile app is clear, simple and user-friendly, and it allows both new and existing customers the chance to browse the many different markets William Hill offers.

Competitive odds across the mobile app and website offer customers a chance of maximising their profit when betting. William Hill also offer enhanced odds for some of the biggest races, which rivals many of their competition within the betting industry.

William Hill have also introduced the non-runner money back offer for all of ante-post bets for the Cheltenham Festival. Any bets until March 10 will be eligible for money back if your horse does not run in the race you have selected.

How to sign up for a William Hill Cheltenham free bet

As mentioned above, signing up to receive your £60 free bet could not be easier. This step-by-step guide will help you claim the Cheltenham bet offer and allow you to place your bets.

Click the line here Enter your email address, postcode and mobile number Once you have created your profile, deposit a minimum of £10 into your account to receive a £20 bonus to stake on selected games on Vegas Place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1-2 or greater on any sportsbook (excluding virtuals) using either the winnings from your £60 bonus, or any cash deposit from your main account other than the qualifying £10 When that bet settles receive a £60 free bet

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with William Hill

As already mentioned, the process of using your free Cheltenham bet offer with William Hill could not be easier.

Select the horse racing tab on the left-hand side of the website Click the future tab Scroll down until you see the Cheltenham Festival tag Browse each race until you find the one you want to bet on Choose your selection by clicking the odds Enter your stake at the right-hand side of the page and then click ‘place bet’

Key features of the William Hill Cheltenham free bet

The £60 free bet promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom that open an online account in pound sterling via the William Hill website and pass all necessary verification checks. If you take part in the promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website. It is not available in shop, through the tele betting service or through the mobile app. The Cheltenham bet offer is not available to new accounts which funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

William Hill Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

You’ll find a complete list of the William Hill new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.

The promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Saturday 25th June, 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these promotional terms (the promotion period).

The promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom that open an online account in pound sterling via the William Hill website and pass all necessary verification checks. If you take part in the promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website. It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This promotion is not available to new accounts which funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card

This promotion is only available on: 25000 Talons, 9 Pots Of Gold, Cash N Riches Megaways, Cat Clans, Dragon’s Cache, Fishin’ Pots of Gold, Gold Collector: Diamond Edition, Squealin’ Riches LocknWin, Wildfire Wins & William Hill Gold (the promotion games).

The maximum bonus is £60. The bonus is awarded as follows: a £20 Free Bet (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account) to be redeemed on the promotion games only (the Vegas Bonus); and a further £40 of Free Bets (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account) to be redeemed on sportsbook excluding Virtual markets (Virtual horse racing, Virtual greyhound racing, Virtual football and any other Virtual product(s) launched by William Hill from time to time) (the Sportsbook Bonus).

The Free Bet is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The Vegas bonus must be redeemed within 72 hours from issue (the Vegas Bonus Period). The wagering requirement must be met within the Vegas Bonus Period. You cannot withdraw your bonus, or any winnings from bonus you have used, until you have met the wagering requirement.

The Sportsbook Bonus must be redeemed within 7 days from issue (the Sportsbook Bonus Period).

Any bonus that has not been redeemed before the end of the bonus period will be deleted.

Your winnings from wagers placed using your Free Bet are calculated as the total returns less the amount staked (including the amount of the Free Bet staked). The value of your Free Bet is therefore not included in, and cannot be withdrawn as part of, any winnings you make from your Free Bet.

The full value of each bonus should be redeemed in one stake. Any portion of the bonus that is not staked will be voided. A bonus can only be used once.

If your bonus balance falls below (£0.09) at any time, the funds in it will be deleted.

A wagering requirement of 30 x £20 applies to the Vegas Bonus. Any stake qualifying for this promotion that is taken from your bonus balance will be taken off the wagering requirement. Any amount of stake taken from your main balance will not be taken off the wagering requirement.

The percentage of the total stake that must be contributed from your bonus balance to meet the wagering requirement is the stake contribution. The stake contributions for this promotion are set out in the table below.

Do you require a William Hill free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

You do not need to claim a free bet with William Hill to place a bet during the Cheltenham Festival. The bet offer is only available to new customers, so existing members can bet once they have deposited money into their account.

New members can sign up and receive their welcome bonus here

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on William Hill?

Use at least one primary and/or secondary keyword where appropriate.

Explain the streaming set up for that specific bookmaker. Do you need to place a bet, have a funded account, or free to watch all the time.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.