Best UFC betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Swifter than a Khabib Nurmagomedov takedown we have our best UFC betting app list, so let’s delve a little deeper into how we compiled and made our decision. Why did some stand-out from the rest and how did we whittle it down to the five main contenders. Outlined below are some of the main attractions and benefits of each of our top 5 UFC betting apps.

Bet365 UFC betting

One of the most recognisable bookmakers in the industry and there’s plenty to recommend about this betting juggernaut. An enticing welcome bonus for new customers is one of many incentives to join if you are a fan of UFC. They also offer a stats breakdown between upcoming fighters allowing you to compare and contrast each opponent before coming to any strong conclusions on where your wager should be heading. If picking out one winner doesn’t satisfy those betting taste buds then Bet365 offers an acca boost of up to 70% which further sweetens the deal for those wishing to place an accumulator on a UFC card. Whatever type of UFC punter you are, you simply can’t go wrong with the Bet365 app.



Betfair UFC betting

Betfair has superb, in-depth coverage of the UFC offering markets and odds on upcoming bouts. What stands out to us however is Betfair’s UFC betting tips and prediction blog. Here you will find previews, links to the best odds on the sportsbook and exchange, expert predictions and much more. If you are an UFC novice then having this guidance could prove invaluable in helping point you in the way of some welcome winners on fight night.



Paddy Power UFC betting

Paddy Power is a giant in the betting industry, having earned a stellar reputation, not only for their tongue in cheek sense of humour, but for also offering up tremendous odds and value on all sporting markets including the UFC. A facet that really appeals with the Paddy Power app is their ‘Power Up’ function which offers customers the chance to boost their odds. Bigger odds means bigger prizes and this offer will certainly suit many who wish to eke out a bit more value in their bets.

William Hill UFC betting

Another worthy addition to our list is William Hill who offer impressive coverage of the UFC allowing customers to bet on upcoming bouts as well as future specials. William Hill have added another dimension to their app by offering you the chance to request your own special bets, by contacting them via their official twitter page using the #YourOdds. This enables you greater variety and odds that simply are unavailable to other app users. For us this is a devastating combination that other apps just simply can’t withstand.



Sky Bet UFC betting

For many Sky Bet is the go to app when it comes to the UFC and it is very easy to see why. They offer a wide variety of excellent markets on upcoming bouts as well as price boosts to get you that little extra value most bettors crave. An additional bonus comes in the shape of their Sky Bet club where existing customers can earn exclusive rewards by placing multiple bets through the Sky Bet app. This shows it pays to be loyal with Sky Bet and why they continue to be a stand out in the UFC app market.

Best UFC mobile betting app reviewed

You’ve read about our contenders for the throne of best UFC app, now it’s time to look at the opinions and views of those like you, the sports mad, betting public.

Sift your way through the reviews, opinions and recommendations of other betting app users to help you draw firm conclusions on what you believe to be the best option for you in the betting app game. The most reliable place to find these reviews is either at the App Store or Google Play. Like a fighter who hypes himself up in the prelims only to fail to deliver come fight night, sometimes it is best to ignore and overlook some opinions in regards to betting apps. You are likely to encounter some customers who simply didn’t understand the rules, terms and conditions of the welcome offer or those former disgruntled customers who just want to vent against a betting firm. At the opposite end of the scale it is probably best to avoid those who wax lyrical about a betting app in great analysis and depth. Those masquerading as legitimate reviewers could potentially be paid advertising. So carefully navigate your way through these pitfalls and you are likely to find more truthful reviews somewhere in the middle.

To save time, we bring you details of how each of the five bookies scored in the Google Play and App Store rankings.

Sport Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating bet365 Betting App 4.7 4.5 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.5 Paddy Power Betting App 4.7 4.4 William Hill Betting App 4.7 4.3 Sky Bet Betting App 4.6 4.6

How to find the best UFC betting app for you

When trying to find the best UFC app to suit your betting needs there are always a few things that you need to take into consideration. Is it a wide array of betting markets that really strikes a chord with you? Is it a welcome bonus so that you can have risk free wagers on the fights? Or is it simply a betting app that is easy to use and navigate? Below we have provided some suggestions of what to look for in a betting app.



Ease of use

The last thing you want when downloading a betting app is one that is complicated to use and difficult to navigate your way around. That is why the five bookies we have reviewed keep theirs as simple, straightforward and user-friendly as possible, making it easier for you to find the bets you want in as little time as possible. Don’t believe us? Download one of them today and find out for yourself.

Welcome bonus

Whilst this may not be the most important factor to some when choosing an UFC app, it certainly doesn’t do any harm when it comes to signing up to a new betting account. All five leading apps offer a welcome bonus to new customers to use on any UFC sportsbook market. This can come in very handy to those opening a new account especially when a big UFC night is upcoming

A wide range of options

Whilst there might be some who only wish to bet on the winner of a UFC bout there are more seasoned gamblers who like to dip their toe into as many markets as possible. This can be vital when selecting a betting app to use as not all cater to this. More markets means more ways to win. Whether you believe you can predict the exact round and method of victory or you enjoy a more niche bet of how many takedowns a fighter might score. If you enjoy researching your bets then it is vital you choose an app that has as many markets for your betting habits as possible.



Coverage

Before joining a betting app you want to ensure that there is sufficient coverage of UFC. Does the app only offer a limited number of upcoming bouts? If so then maybe that is not the app for you. If however they offer various markets not only on the main event but on the undercard too then that is a sure fire sign you have arrived at the right destination.

Which UFC betting app has the best withdrawal speed

Having likely stayed up until the early hours of the morning watching the UFC main event, chances are you’ll probably be thinking more of your bed than anything else. However if you’ve enjoyed a successful night and earned yourself a tidy profit betting on the UFC then maybe bed can hold off for a few moments more whilst you attend to your winnings nestling in your betting app account. All five of the apps in our list offer instant deposits and instant or fast withdrawals meaning you can get your hands on your cash quicker than other apps on the market.

Land the final knockout blow and withdraw your cash before the temptation to go for one more wager takes hold and all your hard work is undone. The table below explains how customers can enjoy bookies with the best withdrawal speeds.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating bet365 App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days Paddy Power App 1-3 days William Hill App 1-3 days. Sky Bet App 1-3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for UFC



The issue with most UFC betting apps is that they only have prices for the winner of upcoming bouts. This can put a lot of people off as that market is too simplistic and doesn’t offer what some consider value. However come fight night those markets explode and there are a plethora to get your teeth stuck into. Great odds, offers, specials and some even offering their services with predictions and tips to help. Below are some of the things to consider when selecting which UFC betting app supports your needs and what you really want betting on UFC.





Which mobile betting app is the best for UFC accumulators?

Bet365 have a very generous multi-sport acca boost which can give you up to 70% more, on top of your winnings, depending on how many selections make up your accumulator (double = 5% boost – 14-fold upwards = 70% boost). If you are someone who thinks they can go through the entire UFC main event card and pick every fight winner then this is likely to be a tantalising offer for you.

Which UFC betting app provides the best odds?

The simple answer to this is that all five in this review are great. Whilst some may offer better prices on who will win a certain fight, others will give you better value in the method of victory market or round betting. This is why it never hurts to shop around and have one or two apps to hand, meaning that you are always ahead when it comes to the best prices and value in a specific UFC market.



Which major UFC events are best to bet on?

UFC 295 and 296 dominate the remaining action upcoming in 2023. At the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and under the bright lights of Las Vegas Nevada the UFC knows how to put on spectacular main events for fight fans. UFC 296 in particular will be of interest to many as two of Britain’s very own, Leon Edwards, who looks to defend his UFC welterweight title, and Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett who returns to the Octagon hoping to satisfy his legion of fans with another victory, take centre stage. Bearing these in mind here are some markets you may wish to follow when betting on the UFC.

Fight winner

The price you probably see and hear most for upcoming fights and the easiest to have a wager on. Who will emerge victorious? Once you have decided that then it’s down to you to source the best odds on offer for that fighter. If you make the right call and your fighter’s hand is lifted at the end of the bout then you earn yourself a tidy little profit, if however the result goes against you and the opponent wins or the fight ends in a draw then you are out of pocket and it is firmly back to the drawing board.

Method of victory

This is likely to be the next port of call for most rather than simply backing the fight winner. This offers punters better odds on a fighter as you must decide not only who will win but by what method they will claim this victory. The three main ones on offer are, knockout/stoppage, submission or points. There are many in the UFC who don’t like to trade punches and much prefer the fight to be taken to the ground. Looking into a fighter’s previous methods of victory will certainly help you gauge what way they are likely to seal the deal.

Round betting

Unlike Boxing where the championship fights last for twelve, three minute rounds the UFC has a different format altogether. Championship bouts are five rounds each lasting for a five minute duration. This drops down to three rounds for non-title fights.

Whilst round betting usually offers you better odds and value these can be notoriously tricky to predict given there are so many variables to consider. The flip side of this however is that if you correctly predict the round the fight will end the payday is going to be significantly higher than simply selecting the fight winner. Risk and reward at its finest.

How to bet using a UFC betting app

After selecting the best UFC betting app for you, use the following steps to place your wager.