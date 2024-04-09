How to claim your £30 in bet365 Cheltenham free bets

Here is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide on registering as a new customer at bet365 and claiming the £30 free bet.

Click here to register at bet365 Select the Join button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £5 or more using a card Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-5 or greater £30 worth of bet credits will be added to your balance

How to use your bet365 Cheltenham free bet

Being able to use your Cheltenham Festival free bet is a simple process on all bet365 platforms. The step-by-step guide once you’ve claimed your free bet is as follows:

Go to the horse racing tab Select the Cheltenham Festival headline Pick a selection Select ‘use free bet’ on the bet slip Click place bet

Why bet with bet365 on Cheltenham?

The £30 in bet credits is often what draws new customers to bet365, but they are one of the most trusted names in the online sports gambling industry, with millions of regular users across the UK and Ireland. Here are just three of the advantages of choosing bet365 for your Cheltenham Festival bets.

Bet365 reward both new and existing customers, and Each Way Extra gives you the option to increase or decrease the number of places in a race when you are betting for a horse to finish in the places.

The option of a Bet Boost is a major advantage to customers as bet365 want to ensure they can offer the best available odds. This initiative offers the chance to win more than what you would for a normal bet.

The Non-Runner No Bet offer allows you to choose your ante-post selection well before the race. If your selected horse does not run, your original stake will be refunded to your betting account.

How to sign up for a bet365 Cheltenham free bet

To sign up and receive your Cheltenham Festival free bets, new customers should click here. In order to claim your £30 free bet, you will need to deposit an amount of more that £5 into your account before placing a bet and waiting for it to settle. Your Bet Credits will normally be available to use within one hour of the qualifying settled bet.

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with bet365

Placing a bet on the Cheltenham Festival is a very simple task on both the bet365 app and website. Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do:

Navigate to the horse racing tab Click in the Cheltenham Festival section Identify the race you want to bet on Add your selection to the betslip by clicking the odds Enter your stake and click place bet

Key features of the bet365 Cheltenham free bet

For you to qualify for a Cheltenham Festival free bet, you need to deposit at least £5 into your account and then place a bet. Only once the bet is settled can the free bets be used. Another important feature that new customers need to be aware of is that you must claim your offer within 30 days of registering your account.

Bet365 Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

Before joining, you must read the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonus. Doing so will give you a strong understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a registered customer.

New customers at bet365 only

Minimum deposit requirement

Free bets are paid as bet credits

Free bets available upon settlement of qualifying bets

Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude bet credits stake

Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+ begambleaware.org

Do you require a bet365 free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

Betting on the Cheltenham Festival is available to both new and existing customers and therefore you do not require a free bet. Only new customers can claim the Cheltenham free bet offers, but those already with an account with the bookmaker are free to bet during the four-day meeting.

Those who have not signed up to receive their free £30 Cheltenham bet, can do so here.

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on bet365?

All racing can be viewed on mobile, tablet and desktop so you can keep up with the action wherever you are. However, to be able to watch a race at the Cheltenham Festival, you must have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours of the race in question.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

