How to claim your £30 in Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

The step-by-step guide of claiming the £30 free Cheltenham bet for new customers could not be easier.

Click this link to get started Fill out your details when prompted Make a deposit into your new account Place a bet of at least 5p at odds of 1/1 You will receive your £30 free bets instantly, credited as 3 x £30 free bets

How to use your Sky Bet Cheltenham free bet

Once the free bet has been credited to your account, the next process of betting is very simple.

Select horse racing and then future races The Cheltenham Festival 2024 meeting will be visible with each race Click the race and then horse you wish to choose When your selection is added to your bet slip, click the free bet option and select one of your £10 free bets Click place bet and await to outcome of the race

Why bet with Sky Bet on Cheltenham?

Sky Bet is one of the leading bookmakers in the country and it is no surprise that many customers keep returning to the firm when betting.

The user-friendly mobile app is one of the easiest to navigate, from browsing the many different markets to placing a bet, and it allows customers to have a happy experience.

The welcome bonus is a major advantage for new customers, but Sky Bet often provide many rewards for existing customers such as bet boost and free bets.

Being able to bet without the favourite in a race is also a bonus as it provides customers with a better chance of winning if they select an outsider in the field.

How to sign up for a Sky Bet Cheltenham free bet

The fact it is so easy and simple to follow the step-by-step guide to place your free bet is a reason why customers continue using Sky Bet. Click this link to get started.

Once you have signed up and placed a minimum bet of 0.05p, the free bet offer will be credited to your account when that bet has settled.

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with Sky Bet

Placing a bet on both the user-friendly site and app is very simple.

Select the horse racing tab after you have logged in Choose future races and select the race from the Cheltenham Festival you wish to bet on Then select your chosen horse by clicking the odds on the right-hand side You can then enter your stake when the betslip appears in the far right column New customers will have the option of using their free bets, while existing customers can enter their stake and click place bet

Key features of the Sky Bet Cheltenham free bet

Once the free Cheltenham bet offer has been credited to your account, it is important to know that customers with have a maximum of 30 days to spend their three £10 tokens. Another important factor is that this offer can only be redeemed once by an individual and that free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Sky Bet Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

This place any bet, get £30 in free bets promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over, who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

In order to qualify for this “place any bet, get £30 in free bets” promotion, new customers must register an account by clicking on the promotion - , place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet with a minimum stake of 5p on Sky Bet, (the “Staking Requirements”). Please note- 5p is the minimum stake required when placing any bet on Sky Bet.

, place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet with a minimum stake of 5p on Sky Bet, (the “Staking Requirements”). Please note- 5p is the minimum stake required when placing any bet on Sky Bet. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Monday, 12th June 2023 until 23:59 on Monday, 10th June 2024, (“Promotional Period”).

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet a minimum of 5p in a single bet. An accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens (the “Free Bets”).

Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtuals, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

In order to qualify for this promotion and receive any associated free bets, bonuses or rewards, all staking requirements must be met within 30 days of the account registration date.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here

Do you require a Sky Bet free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

No. Customers who are already members with Sky Bet can still bet at Cheltenham without the need of a free bet. Only new users can claim the free bet.

The Cheltenham bet offer can be obtained by new customers here.

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on Sky Bet?

Customers can watch every race of the Cheltenham Festival on the Sky Bet app and website. However, they must ensure they are logged into their account and that a minimum bet of £1 has been staked.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.