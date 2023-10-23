Ladbrokes review summary

Ladbrokes is positioned in the top-tier of bookmakers on our ratings, offering betting markets on a wide variety of sports and a strong website and app experience for punters.

In terms of betting markets, Ladbrokes ranks best in betting on Basketball and Cricket, while the firm ranks second-best for offering live streaming on the sports you have placed your bets on, as well as getting money into your account through Paypal.

This Ladbrokes review shows that the bookmaker has plenty to offer for punters across the major sports and is third-best for accumulator betting, but improvement would be welcomed in its football and horse racing markets on web and app, as well as Inplay betting.

Notable benefits include its #GetABet on X (formerly Twitter) if a punter fancies a creative flutter, while the ability to edit live accumulators is a great feature and offers punters the chance to still earn even if one leg of their bet has gone pear-shaped.

Ladbrokes pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide array of markets Improvement in horse racing and football betting Good welcome offer for new customers No rewards scheme for existing customers Quality live streaming Edit live accumulators #GetABet creative flutter

Ladbrokes products

Punters are able to place bets with Ladbrokes through its website and app and we have outlined the features of each platform and how you can make the most of them.

Ladbrokes mobile app

Mobile betting has become the way forward for punters and Ladbrokes has made its app layout very slick and easy to get to grips with, so you can be placing bets within a matter of minutes. They have made sure it is available for pretty much any smartphone that runs on IOS for Apple, or Android.

The Ladbrokes mobile app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google store and once you have done that, you simply log in with the same credentials you would use on your desktop. Even if you forget your password, the app allows you to sign into your betting account through fingerprint access.

The app is stylish and well set-out with quick links to all sports on its A-Z tab, as well as a slideshow of promotional offers and if you are a new customer, an offer will flash at you. All of the big sports events of the day will be on its homepage too, including a list of football matches and horse races, while you can watch live streams of the big race or match and track it by the second if you have a bet on it.

Ladbrokes betting website

If you have more time to play with, then the website might be ideal for placing a bet. It is still simple to use in its traditional style, while also offering the same features, sports, bonuses and markets the app does. The site could be better for watching live streams, as it will be on a bigger screen.

When accessing Ladbrokes’s site, you will find the top bar has different types of betting options from sports, to lotteries and casino style games, alongside the links to promotional offers. There’s also a separate bar for the “top sports” including football, football accas and horse racing, as well as the extensive list of all sports in A-Z style on the left-hand side.

Its simple style means in the centre of the screen, you can see in-play and upcoming bets, and promotional offers, making it an easy experience for new customers and those with more experience right at their fingertips.

Ladbrokes best features

Besides the vast sports coverage, betting offers and live streams, Ladbrokes has plenty of features that shows why it is one of the top-tier bookmakers, for both new and existing customers. Here is some of what it has to offer for punters.

In-play betting

This has become a staple of modern gambling and punters can now decide to bet in-play if they are watching an event live. Ladbrokes allows customers to do this easily and quickly with excellent odds offered mid way through matches, including through price boosts.

#GetABet

One for those who fancy a creative flutter, the #GetABet function offers great interactivity when placing a bet. Simply use the hashtag on Twitter and tag the Ladbrokes Twitter account and you can be given bespoke odds for bets you can’t ordinarily place on the website. Traders are always looking and always assessing prices so you could set yourself up for a big win here.



Existing customer benefits

Ladbrokes has a variety of additional benefits, regardless if you are a new or existing customer, including acca features and live streaming.

Acca features

Accumulators can be the ticket to big earnings and Ladbrokes gives you several options as you try and win a big five-fold for example. The ability to edit live accumulators is a great feature and offers punters the chance to still earn even if one leg of their bet has gone pear-shaped.

Ladbrokes Live Streams

Never miss a minute of action with Ladbrokes live stream options. If you have a bet on the big race or big match, then Ladbrokes offers you the chance to watch live so you can track progress by the second.



Betting with Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is one of the biggest brands in the UK market; new customers are rewarded with free bets when they sign up. Bet £5 get a £20 free bet, 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes welcome bonus: Bet £5 get a £20 free bet Wagering requirements: Open account, minimum deposit £5, minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to get 4 x £5 free bets Offer expiry: 31/12/2024 Customer service: Excellent Best feature: In-play betting Racing Post Rating: 1

What sports can you bet on with Ladbrokes

This Ladbrokes review shows that the bookmakers sports options are extensive and another reason why they are such a popular bookmaker. Virtually everything here is covered from the standard likes of football and horse racing, to up-and-coming sports like MMA and darts. Traditional sports such as tennis, cricket, rugby union, rugby league, F1, golf, snooker, and NFL. There are even markets available for niche sports such as chess, water polo, and beach volleyball. Throw in classic sports from the USA, Ireland, and Australia and it has to be considered one of the most comprehensive offerings.

Ladbrokes – horse racing

Horse racing is the go-to sport for a lot of punters in the UK and Ladbrokes has everything covered. There are a huge number of markets and races to bet on meaning casual fans are welcomed as well as veterans. Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National, and Royal Ascot are among some of the huge horse racing events throughout the year and Ladbrokes has dedicated, extensive coverage of all of them, with plenty of special offers too. However, the low-key meetings are also covered with everything from the UK and Ireland available to bet on. There are also sections of the website dedicated to horse racing elsewhere such as France, the USA, and the Middle East. Ladbrokes offers extra places in selected races each day to increase the chance of winnings being returned to your account while also offering Best Odds Guaranteed every day for every race across the UK and Ireland from 8am.

Ladbrokes – football

All the major European leagues are available to bet on, along with the European competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League. You can go down to non-league football in Britain while the women’s game is also priced up. All the standard markets are there such as match winner and first goalscorer for example, as well as outright odds. However, if you take a deep dive you can find almost anything to bet on including cards, corners, and over/under markets. There are even dedicated coupons for both teams to score, while there are also subsections for special bets.



What markets can you bet on with Ladbrokes?

This Ladbrokes review shows that the bookmaker offers customers most bet types. In racing, they have all the win and each-way angles, as well as accumulators, jockey and trainer markets and winning distance markets for the big meetings. For football, you have your usual outrights, goalscorers and winner odds, but there are prices available for number of bookings, corners, penalties, and number of goals to be scored as well as options such as to win to nil, both teams to score, to score in both halves, and even handicap betting.



Ladbrokes deposit and withdrawal methods

Ladbrokes offer a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal. They also offer Apple and Google Pay as well.

Depositing

Payment method Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Processing time Visa, Maestro, Mastercard £5 £2,000 Instant Apple Pay £5 £2,000 Instant PayPal £10 £2,000 Instant Paysafecard £5 £2,000 Instant Google Pay £5 £2,000 Instant

Withdrawals

Payment method Minimum withdrawal Processing time Visa, Maestro, Mastercard £5 1-3 banking days ‘Visa fast funds’ £5 Within 4 hours PayPal £5 Within 8 hours Bank transfer £5 2-4 banking days Apple Pay £5 1-3 banking days Instant bank payment £5 Instant



Ladbrokes customer service

Quick and easy to get in touch with customer service via their 24-hour Live Chat service which can help with most issues. Email service is pretty slick. However, there is no contact number easily accessed on the contact us page.