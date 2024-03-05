BetMGM review summary

The BetMGM brand is an exciting addition to the gambling scene in the United Kingdom. With its vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM has already established itself as a major player in the industry. We highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the website and mobile app, pinpoint the best features, showcase the existing customer benefits, check on the welcome bonus, and much more.

BetMGM pros and cons

In this section of our BetMGM review, we promote some of the most obvious and important terms and conditions. These are overall points concerning the betting site you may notice when visiting, and we’ll dig deeper into each point throughout this article.

Pros Cons £40 welcome bonus for new players Some withdrawals can be slow User-friendly mobile app Restricted countries Promotions for existing customers Fast BetMGM withdrawal time

Significant terms: New customer only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetMGM products

Let’s now look at some of the most popular and impressive products available to all BetMGM customers. Here, you’ll find more information on the two BetMGM platforms you can gamble on today after creating an account. Remember, both the mobile and website have all the same sports, features, promotions, and odds, so you’ll lose nothing by choosing one over the other for your online gambling.

BetMGM mobile app

The BetMGM mobile app is a seriously impressive piece of kit, and it has to be seen and enjoyed to be believed. We love the smoothness of the app. It’s responsive and has all of today’s most popular fixtures on the homepage, allowing you to gamble with just a few touches of your screen. Mobile betting is all about speed and accuracy, allowing bettors to wager on the move; fitting betting into their schedule. Download the app from Google Play or the App Store and make predictions, claim bonuses, and check odds from anywhere in the country. Bet on horse racing and enjoy HD-quality live streaming of the race.

BetMGM website

As mentioned above, there’s nothing to be gained by choosing one platform over the other, as both the website and app share the same sports, odds, promotions, and more. Using the website or app is a matter of personal choice. Do you like to gamble on the go using a handheld device for speed and accuracy? The app is ideal. But if you have a little more time to spend on your bets and wish to use the larger screen afforded by a laptop, then the website is the best option. The larger screen allows you to study the stats, compare the odds, check markets, read predictions, and place bets clearly.

BetMGM best features

As a member of BetMGM, you’ll enjoy some fantastic features, not least of all the promotions page and the £40 free bet for new players. Some elements of the website and app are more exciting than others, and in this section of our BetMGM review, we highlight our favourites. These are the features we believe will impress our readers and online gamblers the most.

Live-streaming

If you’re looking for evidence of how far the online gambling industry has come in the last few years, you need only look at BetMGM’s live-streaming feature. The days of betting blind are over, as you can bet on a race, match, or fight and watch the action through an HD-quality livestream with expert commentary, exciting camera angles, and in-play betting odds. You can enjoy free sports live streams on the site and app today.

Live betting

You’ve not enjoyed live betting until you’ve enjoyed BetMGM live betting. The sportsbook offers a long list of pre-match betting markets, and most remain live throughout the duration of the fixture. When a game begins, the pre-match betting odds become in-play or live betting odds, and a trader will monitor the action, moving their prices to reflect the score and flow of play. Enjoy live betting as you watch the live stream and target a profit.

Bet Builder

The Bet Builder is a popular gambling feature you’ll find at the biggest online bookmakers, but few firms do it quite as well as BetMGM. They offer more markets than the competition, allowing customers to create same-game multiple bets on football, tennis, boxing, rugby, and other sports. Create a Premier League Bet Builder at BetMGM and add several markets, including match winner, both teams to score, handicap, HT/FT, and other options.

Existing customer benefits

BetMGM gives all new players a £40 free bet welcome bonus, but they also cater to their existing customers with a long list of ongoing promotions. In this section of our BetMGM review, we highlight our three favourite benefits and promotions for existing players.

Weekly free bets

Gamble on an accumulator with four or more selections with minimum odds of 1-1 or greater, and the BetMGM promotions team will award you a £5 free bet. Visit the promotions tab on the website or app for more details.

Daily horse racing boosts

BetMGM values their horse racing bettors and rewards them handsomely with several recurring deals, including daily horse racing boosts. Place a qualifying bet before the end of the last race on Monday and receive a £10 profit boost.

Double your odds

BetMGM uses double your odds on several popular sports and competitions, including the Premier League darts. Gamble on a qualifying market with odds of 1-2 or higher and get double your odds if your bet wins.

Betting with BetMGM

The table below is an easy-to-follow overview of the bookmaker, highlighting the welcome bonus, wagering requirements, the customer service channels, and our Racing Post rating. Click the link to progress to the registration form and claim the welcome bonus.

BetMGM Welcome Bonus: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets Wagering Requirements: £10 Offer Expiry: Ongoing Customer Service: Available 24/7 Best Feature: Promotions Racing Post Rating: 4.2/5

What sports can you bet on with BetMGM?

In this section, we’ll show why it’s great to gamble at BetMGM on the three most popular sports. There are dozens of sports available, but we focus on just three here.

BetMGM football

There’s lots to love about BetMGM football, but the market coverage is something special. The traders provide a long list of betting markets on the top games, including the most popular and a healthy presence of niche markets. An interesting gamble is always just a few clicks away.

BetMGM horse racing

Watch the best British and Irish horse racing has to offer every day for free on the impressive live-streaming app. Gamble on the go and cheer home your pick using a laptop or mobile to access the HD-quality stream.

BetMGM greyhounds

The BetMGM platform can keep up with the fast-moving, unpredictable, and enjoyable world of UK and Irish greyhound racing. Find competitive odds on every race and get outright betting odds on the top competitions, including the Greyhound Derby.

What markets can you bet on with BetMGM?

BetMGM has something for everyone, offering thousands of betting markets each day on the most popular sports. Enjoy match-winner, totals, handicap, both teams to score, winning rounds, set betting, half-time/full-time, and other favourites. There are also specials unique to BetMGM, including extra places in major horse racing events, profit boosts on accumulators, a packed Bet Builder feature, pool betting, ante-post, and more. Join BetMGM, and you’ll always have a worthwhile bet available.

BetMGM deposit and withdrawal methods

BetMGM customers enjoy several secure, modern, and reliable payment options. Consult the table below for our favourites, or check the site for a full list of available options.

Banking Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA £10 £1500 Instant Mastercard £10 £1500 Instant PayPal £10 £1500 Instant Skrill £10 £1500 Instant

BetMGM customer service

The BetMGM service is simple and easy to follow. But if you ever encounter an issue, you can contact the fast and friendly customer care team who work 24/7 to cater to your needs. Below, you’ll find some useful information regarding BetMGM customer care.