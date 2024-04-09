Top Cheltenham betting sites 2024

Usng our own Racing Post Ratings system, we have ranked the best eight bookmakers sites for punters to use during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival The 8 bookmakers are:

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites: Bookmaker Highlights

Why should you bet with bet365 for Cheltenham?

Bet365 is one of the biggest bookmakers in the world and one of the best when it comes to betting on horse racing. They also have an enticing offer for new punters for the Cheltenham Festival in getting £30 in free bets after betting £10 when signing up.

Why should you bet with Betfair for Cheltenham?

Betfair is unique in having the usual sportsbook market for horse racing, as well as the exchange to bet on including for the Cheltenham Festival. If you sign up with them for Cheltenham, then you can get £20 in free bets when you place a £5 bet on the sportsbook.

Why should you bet with Paddy Power for Cheltenham?

Paddy Power is known for its high-value offers for major sports, including horse racing and the Cheltenham Festival. This year, if punter sign up with them, you will get £20 in free bets once you have placed a £5 bet.

Why should you bet with Sky Bet for Cheltenham?

Sky Bet can sometimes offer less generous odds for punters at the Cheltenham Festival, but do have a host of offers and incentives. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they place any bet, with a minimum deposit of £5.

Why should you bet with William Hill for Cheltenham?

William Hill continues to offer a range of horse racing offers as its brand still builds, and new customers can get £0 in free bets once they’ve placed a bet of £10 ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Why should you bet with Coral for Cheltenham?

Coral’s betting for the Cheltenham Festival is also healthy. Just as like on the app, if you go onto the site punters get a £20 free bet when they have placed a £5 bet on horse racing. This must be used within 14 days after signing up.

Why should you bet with Tote for Cheltenham?

Tote may not give punters the best odds for the Cheltenham Festival, but they are one of horse racing’s most trusted bookmakers. New customers will get £30 in free bets once they have bet £10 after registering.

How to sign up with online bookmakers for Cheltenham

1. Click on the ‘claim now’ links above for which bookmaker you would like to bet with.

2. Click on the ‘join here’ or ‘sign up’ button once you are on their website.

3. Enter your details such as an email and password, deposit some money and then enjoy betting.

What features to look for in the best betting sites for Cheltenham

Wide range of markets

With the Cheltenham Festival, it is important for me as a punter that I have access to as many markets for betting as possible. It could range from win, each-way, forecasts, accumulators, to more inventive bets such as a Lucky 15 or a Super Heinz. These allow you to be a bit more creative with your Cheltenham bets, but also find the most generous price from other bookmakers that are on offer.

Odds boosts and specials

Odds boosts and specials are a staple for all bookmakers during the Cheltenham Festival. Make sure as a punter that you find the bookmaker that not only offers the most generous price boosts and best specials for the Cheltenham Festival, but allow you to place a generous maximum bet on them too.

In-play betting

In-play betting continues to become more popular with punters, and I find it a fun way to place any extra bets on your stake if the price increases during a Cheltenham Festival race. Make sure you consider how good the live stream is with each bookmaker if you want to do in-play betting.

Cashouts

When it comes to cashing out, I find it one of the most important factors that there is not a slow delay in being able to withdraw your money. Keep in mind which betting sites allow you to do it quickly and efficiently, and read on to find out which of those is the best.

Partial cashouts

Just like with full cashouts, I find it vital that the betting site can do it as quickly and efficiently as possible. It is a vital factor if you as a punter want to use your winnings to place some extra bets on the Cheltenham Festival, so make sure to read on to find the best betting site for this.

Which Cheltenham betting sites have the best withdrawal speed?

Just as it is for its betting app, Paddy Power stands clear as the best betting site for withdrawing money as quickly as possible. Paddy Power allows punters in 1-4 hours with the main method of a credit or debit card, while Betfair does 1-4 hours for PayPal.

Best bookmaker for withdrawals Withdrawal speed bet365 1-3 days Betfair 2-5 working days Paddy Power 1-4 hours Sky Bet 1-2 days William Hill 3-5 working days Coral 1-3 banking days Ladbrokes 1-3 banking days Tote tbc

Which Cheltenham betting sites provide the best odds?

Some of the more generous bookmaker betting sites for the Cheltenham Festival include Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook, but it all varies on markets. The betting for a lot of Cheltenham Festival races is already available on a lot of sites, with a host of them offering best odds guaranteed for most punters. Be sure to check out our Cheltenham Festival Odds page to compare the latest and best odds for every runner, every race.

Why do people bet on Cheltenham?

The Cheltenham Festival is the biggest meeting of the year for jumps racing in Britain. Over four days in March, the best horses in jumps racing will take each other on in some of the most famous races in the sport, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup. In 2022 over £1 billion was bet on the Cheltenham Festival, with the four days providing a mix of high-class Graded as well as tricky handicaps for punters to solve.

How to deposit on Cheltenham betting sites

1) Log on to your betting count with whichever bookmaker you have signed up for for the Cheltenham Festival.

2) On the site’s main screen, or in a sidebar, there will be an option to click ‘deposit funds’ and press on that.

3) It will then allow you to choose a custom amount, usually with a minimum deposit.

4) Add your funds and complete its transaction details.

5) The money should be added to your account instantly so you can then begin betting.

How we rate the best online Cheltenham betting sites

Here at the Racing Post, we have decades of betting industry experience and some of the best horse racing tipsters in the world. We consider every detail that would alter a punter’s betting experience when using online Cheltenham betting sites. From the best Free Bets on offer to the functionality of the site, the markets on offer, the competitiveness of their odds, existing customer promotions, the speed of payout, and so much more in deciding how we rank and rate these sites.

Can you live stream Cheltenham on online betting sites?

Most betting sites these days will allow punters to watch their selection in their bet race through its live-streaming service, including Bet365, Paddy Power, and Sky Bet. Once you have placed your bet at the Cheltenham Festival, your betting slip will give you the option to watch the race live. Click on that if you want to watch your selection in action.

To discover more Cheltenham betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.