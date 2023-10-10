Sky Bet review summary

Sky Bet has led the way in online betting with a detailed but simple website and app for users to browse. Everything is in the correct position on both platforms, making it easy for customers to get all the information they need.

Having the ability to gain access to live-streaming services once you have signed up and placed a bet is one of the benefits Sky Bet holds over some of their competitors. Whilst watching these live streams, there is a great in-play market available to customers which is clearly visible on both its app and website.

This Sky Bet review shows that the bookmakers cash-out feature is another plus and although not every bet is eligible for this service, the ability to even have that option on some sports allows you to benefit before the outcome of the bet is determined.

Sky Bet pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide array of markets Payout speed could be quicker Mobile app is a great user experience Cash out not available on more sports Cash out option Live stream not available on more sports Rewards schemes for existing customers Free-to-play games

Sky Bet products

Sky Bet app

This shows Sky Bet review is mobile app is free to download and can be obtained from the App Store in a matter of minutes. The app is very similar in look and feel to the mobile website. The most popular sports are on the homepage and featured on a horizontal banner at the top of the page. A comprehensive list of the sports on offer is also available. One click on the search button in the top left-hand corner of the home page brings up the full list of sports/markets on a banner down the left side. There are also easy quick links to deposit, withdraw, ‘my bets’ and other useful account features on this banner including promotions.

Sky Bet website

The comprehensive list of sports that features on Sky Bet are a permanent fixture on the left-hand side of the screen (rather than a pop-out banner on the Sky Bet app) and the bet slip is a permanent fixture on the right-hand side of the screen. There are no disadvantages to using the website rather than the app. The daily Sky Bet boosts and offers are more prominent, simply due to the increased page size. One big advantage of using the website is that you can see what’s in your bet slip as you navigate through markets, a particularly handy feature if you are building your own accumulator.



Sky Bet – best features

Sky Bet are one of the UK’s leading bookmakers and their comprehensive list of sports, both pre-event and in-play make them an attractive choice for potential new customers. And don’t forget new customers can get £20 in free bets when they sign up. Sky Bet covers all the top sports that you would expect, including football, horse racing, golf and tennis, while offering a comprehensive range of markets on smaller sports too.

Free-to-play games

Sky Bet’s free-to-play game offering is in a different league to most of its competitors. The Super 6 has been hugely popular for football fans, probably only second to the Premier League official fantasy football game in terms of free-to-play game popularity. The ITV7 (a horse racing prediction contest) is another strong offering in this sphere and has been hugely popular since ITV took the terrestrial television contract in 2017.

Odds boosts

Sky Bet seems to have more odds boosts and ‘super boosts’ than any other bookmaker and these can help you get the most value out of your Sky Bet account.

Extra places

Another horse racing offer and Sky Bet have set themselves apart from most other bookmakers by offering extra each-way places as standard in many races, particularly feature races on the big Saturdays and festivals including Royal Ascot and Cheltenham.

Cash out

If you have lost confidence in your bet, or want to take some profit before the final whistle, Sky Bet cash out offers you a way of doing so. This feature allows you to take some of your winnings before the conclusion of the event. Cash out offers vary throughout a tournament/match depending on the current odds.

Sky Bet – customer benefits

Accumulators section

For those that like a more speculative bet, there is an accumulators section that features on the homepage. This presents several different events from one sport in an easy to click through format, making placing your bets even easier and saving the hassle of clicking through several different events to find your markets.

Live-streaming events

This Sky Bet review shows that when placing a bet through either the Sky Bet app or website, there is an opportunity to watch that specific event as part of a live-streaming event. This allows the customers to keep track of their own bet, whilst looking at the in-play market at the same time, to get a better understanding of how the outcome may unfold. In particular, horse racing and football allows you to stay on top with minute-by-minute updates.

Money back as cash offers

During big horse racing festivals such as Royal Ascot and Cheltenham, this Sky Bet review shows that you would often offer money back as cash if your horse does not win the race. For example, in recent years, the offer has been if your horse does not win but finishes within the top four in the race. This allows customers a great chance of getting at least their original stake returned.

Betting with Sky Bet

This Sky Bet review shows that the bookmaker is one of the most recognisable brands in the UK market; new customers are rewarded with free bets when they sign up. This promotional offer will expire at 23.59 on Monday, June 10, 2024, and Sky Bet’s customer service is always on hand if there are any issues with the app and website.

Sky Bet Welcome Bonus: Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets Wagering Requirements: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit of a minimum £5 and then place a bet of 5p+ on Sky Bet where the odds are even or greater. You will then receive your welcome offer in 4 x £5 increments Offer Expiry: 23:59 on Monday, 10th June 2024 Customer Service: Excellent Best Feature: Cash out Racing Post Rating: 1

What sports can you bet with Sky Bet?

This Sky Bet review shows that the bookmaker has an array of sports betting opportunities. Football and horse racing are two of the major offerings but customers can also bet on many other sports including cricket, golf, tennis, darts and many more including the major US sports (baseball, American football, basketball).

Sky Bet – Horse racing

A big focus of Sky Bet’s offering revolves around horse racing. The bookmaker sponsors several big meetings in the UK and tries to promote many of their offers that include extra places in many of the big races. Customers can bet on all UK and Irish racing as well as selected international meetings including racing in France and Dubai. Sky Bet have a wide range of markets on horse racing including win and each-way, forecasts and tricasts, bet without and insure bet, giving them one of the most comprehensive offerings on horse racing in the UK. Live streaming is also available on Sky Bet shortly before each race, allowing punters to watch all the racing from the UK and Ireland for free if you are logged into your account.

Sky Bet – Football

All of the major leagues are covered on Sky Bet, including the Premier League and all of the other major European leagues. Sky Bet also offers betting on Asian and South American leagues. There are hundreds of markets for most matches including all the usual full-time result, handicap and under/over goals markets as well as some more obscure markets that can be found in the RequestABet Specials.

Sky Bet – Rugby

All of the major leagues are covered, including international events such as the British & Irish Lions tour, Rugby World Cup and the Six Nations. There are plenty of markets, from outright winners to top try scorers, and the variety of RequestABet Specials give customers plenty of options in the market.



What markets can you bet on with Sky Bet?

There are a vast number of markets for every football match featured on Sky Bet and even more markets available for each Premier League game. Popular markets include Full Time Result, Half-Time/Full-Time Result, Correct Score, Under/Over Goals, Goal In Both Halves and Both Teams To Score. Sky Bet also has RequestABets. Bets that are requested by customers, usually through social media. BuildABet is a new Sky Bet feature that allows users to bet on multiple outcomes in the same match. Customers can pick from any of the markets available.

Sky Bet deposit and withdrawal methods

This Sky Bet review shows that bookmaker offers a range of different ways of depositing, including all major cards as well as PayPal for existing customers and Apple Pay.

Depositing

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro £5 £20,000 Instant Apple Pay £5 £5,000 Instant Google Pay £5 £5,000 Instant PayPal £10 £5,000 Instant

Withdrawals

Method Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa debit, Mastercard, Maestro £5 £20,000 1-2 days Apple Pay £5 £5,000 1-2 days Google Pay £5 £5,000 1-2 days PayPal £5 £5,000 Within 24 hours



Sky Bet customer service

Sky Bet also offers an extremely useful live chat or messenger service found on their help page, which customers may prefer to use. For customer support, Sky Bet has already answered many frequently asked questions on its website.

Address: Bonne Terre Limited (trading as Sky Vegas), 4 Wellington Place,Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4AP

Contact Details: Telephone: 0808 8020 133 Link to live chat: https://support.skybet.com/s/ Email: support@skybet.com



Safer gambling at Sky Bet

This Sky Bet review shows that the bookmaker is committed to responsible gambling and they offer a number of tools to help customers stay in control. The safe gambling section can be easily accessed on the website on the left-hand side of the page and provides you with information and all the necessary tools you need for any assistance. These tools include a profit and loss section, which allows you to see how much you have won or lost over a period of time, and deposit limits on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Cooling off periods and self exclusion breaks allow you to have time away from the website or app if required.