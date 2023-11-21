Top 5 best golf betting apps

We waste no time revealing the big-name sportsbooks that made it onto our list of the best golf betting apps. Choose your favourite, and check the promotion and the Racing Post ranking to help you get the best betting app for golf on the first try.

Each of the firms included in the table below made it through our rigorous testing process and scored highly on the most important aspects of golf betting.

When you select your best golf betting app, click the link and create an account. Registration takes minutes and is available on your home computer or mobile.

Rank Betting App Racing Post Rating #1 Paddy Power Golf Betting App 4.9/5 #2 Sky Bet Golf Betting App 4.8/5 #3 William Hill Golf Betting App 4.7/5 #4 Betfair Golf Betting App 4.6/5 #5 bet365 Golf Betting App 4.5/5

Best golf betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Have you decided on the best golf betting app UK? Perhaps you need a little more information and advice to bring you up to speed.

Make sure you fully understand the bookie and what makes them great. The more you know about the app, the greater your chance of landing a profit. Here is a breakdown of where the top sportsbooks impressed our team and why they appear on our list.



Paddy Power golf betting

Paddy Power is a Dublin-based bookie that loves all major sports and has a keen team of golf traders. They cover all the biggest and best competitions, including the four Majors – the Masters, the US PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open Championship – as well as the regulation PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. You’ll also occasionally find markets on other popular tours – like the Asian Tour and the Japan Tour – as well the LIV Golf events.

If you enjoy shooting at big-priced golf outright bets, the Paddy Power site has you covered. Customers get great markets and Power often offer the best each-way terms of anyone in the bookmaking village.



Sky Bet golf betting

While Sky is best-known for its television service, the Sky Bet golf app is another strong part of the Sky stable. In terms of exciting deals, useful tips and live coverage, Sky Bet are strong contenders for best golf betting app.

Sky Bet usually offer extremely competitive each-way terms on outright markets, which makes them a must for pre-tournament punters.



William Hill golf betting

William Hill offers one of the most diverse collections of tournaments available anywhere. In recent years, William Hill has placed a greater emphasis on its online offering, which includes the William Hill app.

William Hill was one of the first gambling companies to offer cash out option, so if your golfer is playing well, you will be offered the chance to settle your bet early and lock in a profit.



Betfair golf betting

Whether betting on the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair customers often get the best odds and most exciting markets. It’s all on your smartphone and laptop. The exchange allows you to lay bets, taking on golfers and hoping they lose, playing the role of the bookie and accepting bets from other users. Betfair Exchange is a unique gambling platform.

You may back a golfer at good odds before the tournament starts, then find he or she has gone into the lead on Sunday – the day when the trophies are usually handed out. At that stage, Betfair Exchange users have the opportunity to lay their player at much shorter odds, locking in a profit whatever the outcome of the event.



Bet365 golf betting

If you’re a golf fan who likes to gamble on the sport, bet365 will impress you with its generous odds, range of markets, in-play betting, Shot Tracker and more. It’s one of the best betting apps for Android and iOS devices, too, as the bookie understands most bets come from mobile apps over websites.

The bet365 app allows you to watch golf holes on the live-streaming tab, and cash out. The bet365 app is a genuine all-rounder, excelling in many areas.

The Shot Tracker option allows you to follow the progress of any golfer in the tournament. It shows where their balls are and what lie they have (for example, Ludvig Aberg may be 142 yards from the pin, in the fairway, for his second shot).

Best golf betting mobile app reviewed

One way to find the best betting app for golf is to read online reviews. After finishing our page, you may fancy catching up with what other gamblers say about the service, and the two best places to read genuine reviews of gambling apps are the App Store and Google Play. Feedback is left by those who download and play with these sportsbooks. But are the reviews trustworthy?

There’s no simple answer to that question, but you can rely on most reviews posted on the App Store and Google Play. We advise ignoring the posts that are dead against the bookie, as they’re often posted by ex-bettors with a grudge or members of the competition. You can ignore the over-the-top posts that support a bookie, too, as they’re probably paid-for advertising. We suggest sticking with the middle ground to get an honest review.

Golf Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Racing Post Rating Paddy Power Betting App 4.7 4.4 4.9 Sky Bet Betting App 4.6 4.6 4.8 William Hill Betting App 4.7 4.3 4.7 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.3 4.6 Bet365 Betting App 4.7 4.6 4.5

How to find the best golf betting app for you?

When seeking the best golf betting app, you must remember your best may be different from someone else’s best. What do you require from your gambling app, and what do you hope to achieve?

The obvious answer is you want to bet on sports and make a profit, but which sports and markets? In-play or pre-tournament, will you use promotions or keep it simple? Only when you have a clear idea of what makes the perfect gambling app for you will you be ready to choose? Here are some things to consider when selecting the best golf betting app UK.

Ease of use

Betting on apps using your mobile should be fast, secure, and accurate. The main reason so many people prefer mobile gambling over websites is they can bend it to fit their modern lives. You want an app that allows you to wager on the next golf tournament and watch the action on a live stream before collecting the cash and withdrawing it to your account. Everything must be fast, smooth, and responsive, or you should find another bookie.

Live-streaming

The most impressive feature of the online gambling industry and the reason it has become so popular in recent times is the stunning live-streaming model. You can gamble on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and most major sport and watch the play on your handset, cheering on your selections and hoping to land a victory. Never again will you be forced into betting blind, checking a results service to see if your pick won or lost. Turn everyday scenarios into an opportunity to watch live sports using just your mobile.

Wide range of sports and markets

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and the firms mentioned on this page offer countless gambling markets on all significant golf tournaments. You’ll benefit from the classics, like outright winner and first-round leader, but there are also top European, top American, match bets, threeball betting, and other specials. Most of the pre-tournament outright betting markets remain live throughout the contest, with the odds updated to reflect the play.

A live betting trader monitors the tournament and adjusts the odds. It’s your job to spot the value and act swiftly.

Which golf betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

Picture the scene: you've joined a bookie, deposited funds, and gambled to claim the welcome bonus free bet. You're on a hot streak – or perhaps it's beginner's luck – but you're not too fussed either way. You have a winner in your account and the profits in your balance. It's now crucial you withdraw those profits before the temptation arises to gamble again and eat into your balance. Thankfully, each of the apps on this page offers fast and secure withdrawals of cash. Check the table below for the latest and most reliable payment speeds.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating Paddy Power App 1-4 hours Sky Bet App 1-2 days William Hill App 3-5 days Betfair App 2-5 days Bet365 App 1-3 days

The Best mobile betting app features to consider for golf

In this section of our review of the best golf betting apps, we review the best features. These are the non-negotiables you must see before joining a bookie.

Which mobile betting app offers the best golf markets?

Every bookie on this page offers a rich variety of betting markets, but bet365 often have the most.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming golf?

On this page, you’ll find five big-name bookies with live-streaming capabilities.

Which mobile betting app offers the best golf odds and price boosts?

Bet at any of our big five bookies and get the best odds available. Betfair Exchange often has the best odds, but Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power usually offer the best each-way terms.

How To bet using a golf betting app?

Follow the steps below to gamble on any major golf tournament using your mobile.