bet365 is a standout bookmaker for darts betting as it provides great value and an excellent variety of markets. You can watch live darts through their streaming services.

Compare their odds with any respected comparison site for popular darts selections. William Hill ranks in the top five best betting sites for darts betting.

There are an array of darts bets available, from outright gambling markets to upcoming fixtures and specials. You can look ahead to exciting tournaments such as the PDC World Darts Championship.

Which bookmaker has the best withdrawal speed?

If you've netted a profit by betting on the PDC World Darts Championship, the Grand Slam of Darts or the World Matchplay and want to withdraw your winnings, withdrawal times can vary between firms.

Each of our best darts betting sites offers instant deposits and quick withdrawals.

Best bookmaker for withdrawals Withdrawal speed bet365 Up to 2 days Betfair Up to 2 days Paddy Power Up to 2 days Sky Bet Up to 2 days William Hill Up to 2 days Coral Up to 2 days Ladbrokes Up to 2 days Tote Up to 2 days

Which darts betting site provides the best odds?



Each of the bookmakers offer great odds and each have their advantages and disadvantages. It all depends on which market you opt to stake your betting money on. You can choose an upcoming darts match or event and compare the odds via a comparison app. It is unlikely that any one bookie will dominate across the board. For example, one firm such as bet365 may have top odds on Player A winning while William Hill has better odds about Player B triumphing.

It can be a profitable exercise to have multiple betting apps. That way you can get the best experience from each firm and inherit the best darting value on offer.

Why do people bet on darts?

Darts is quickly becoming one of the most popular sports among online gamblers as there is a feeling that it is becoming more unpredictable. The days of Phil Taylor or Michael van Gerwen’s dominance are long gone and there are now a number of new kids on the block that are capable of making their presence felt in the headline events.

That makes it harder for traders to separate a number of players and can sometimes give darts fans the edge if they have been watching the season religiously. There is great value to be had if opposing the household names in tournament outright betting and punters can be rewarded with lucrative prizes.

Darts is among the most popular sports for gamblers in the United Kingdom. It has a busy schedule with games played daily, meaning a bet is always possible. You can wager pre-match or in-play, gamble on the match winner or one of the specials. There is great value to be had, with plenty of markets to be on.

Which major darts events are best to bet on?

There’s always an exciting darts competition or match to bet on, but the major competitions are the star attraction. The PDC holds several championship competitions, including the annual World Darts Championship, the World Matchplay, the World Grand Prix, the UK Open, the Premier League, and the Grand Slam.

World Darts Championship

The World Darts Championship is the pinnacle of the sport and is one of the highlights of Christmas as the PDC’s elite go toe-to-toe on the oche trying to be crowned champion. It is one of the biggest moments in the sporting calendar and provides drama throughout the competition. The PDC championship begins in December and ends in January and is held at Alexandra Palace, where Michael Smith is the defending champion. This is a tournament that tends to go to an elite arrowsmith, although there have been some surprises down the years such as the triumph of Rob Cross in 2018.

UK Open

The UK Open is seen as being the FA Cup of darts, where dreams are made. and there are upsets aplenty. This tournament, which is staged at Butlin’s Minehead over the course of a weekend, is open to 164 players at all levels of darts and has an unseeded open draw. The last three winners read James Wade, Danny Noppert and Andrew Gilding which shows there are big-priced winners to be had.

Grand Slam of Darts

The Grand Slam of Darts is different to most of the major tournaments on the PDC Tour as it features a round-robin group-stage prior to the knockout phase of the competition. There are eight groups of four with the top two from each section advancing to the last 16 and rising star Luke Humphries is the reigning champion after his 16-8 win over Rob Cross earlier this month. Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen have each won the title three times in the last nine years, so it is a tournament that has been good to the market leaders.

Your team at the Racing Post cut down the list by focusing on bookies offering a generous welcome bonus with simple T&Cs, the site's coverage of the sport, including events, matches, and markets.

Many bookies offer all new members access to an HD-quality live sports stream. Watch all sports from major competitions, including darts majors.