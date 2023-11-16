Top 8 best horse racing betting apps

We waste no time revealing the bookies vying for the title of the best horse racing betting app UK fans can join today and claim a welcome bonus free bet. In the table below, you’ll find our five suggestions, details of the Racing Post rankings, and a link to claim the new customer promotion. Choose your favourite and click the link to get started.

Each bookie mentioned in the table below is legal to trade in your area and licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, so you know they’re trustworthy, transparent, and reliable. These are the five best UK betting apps, according to our team, and they’re accepting new customers today.

Pick your bookie and sign up or join more than one. Spreading your attention across multiple apps allows you to collect the free bets reserved for new players and increases your chances of getting the market’s best odds each time you gamble on UK and Irish racing. Each bookie offers betting apps for Android and iOS.

Best horse racing betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

What’s special about the five bookies mentioned above, and how did they make it through our rigorous tests and onto the final list of the best horse racing betting apps? Each of the firms excels in the most important areas, including value, live-streaming, and promotions.

Let’s investigate what impressed us the most about each of the firms mentioned and why they’re runners to be confirmed as the best betting app for horse racing followers.

Bet365 horse racing betting

The bet365 app covers all angles and is a huge hit with followers of UK and Irish horse racing. There’s much to like about this gambling app, but we will focus on the live-streaming tab that leaves the competition in its shadow. The horse racing live stream allows all registered customers to deposit funds, wager, and watch the action live and free on their mobile. Gamble on racing from anywhere and enjoy an HD-quality stream with expert commentary, live stats, Racing Post predictions, and more.

Betfair horse racing betting

If you’re looking for the best horse racing betting app with lots of markets, including specials unique only to Betfair, you know which bookie to join. Use the sportsbook arm of the business and gamble on the best markets, including the winner, place betting, each way, winning distances, jockeys, and other favourites. Transfer to the exchange tab and play the role of the bookie, aiming for higher returns by laying the favourite in the biggest races or accepting wagers from other members.

Paddy Power horse racing betting

Paddy Power is one of the biggest names in online sportsbook betting. It boasts millions of users worldwide, from their native Ireland to the United Kingdom and even the recently formed United States online gambling market. There’s lots to like about Paddy Power, and it’s plain to see why they impressed our team to become a contender for the best horse racing betting app UK fans can join today. But we love the promotions. From the welcome bonus bet credits to the profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, there’s always an attractive deal at Paddy Power. Join now to claim your share.

Sky Bet horse racing betting

If you enjoy gambling on the go, researching, finding the value, making predictions, securing the best odds, and watching the action on a faultless live stream, Sky Bet is the place to play. They lead the way in betting apps for Android, allowing customers to gamble and watch from anywhere in the world using their smartphone. The app is user-friendly, fast, responsive, secure, and great fun to use. Join Sky Bet using your mobile and gamble at the touch of a button, thanks to homepage quick links.

William Hill horse racing betting

The William Hill app has the best value for horse racing gamblers, often overshadowing the competition on the most popular picks. Check any betting odds comparison app and browse the early prices, and you’ll see William Hill is the top price or joint-top price on the favourites and market movers. The UK gambling giant aims to stay ahead of the game by offering reliable and consistent value. The odds may be only slightly better on some races and bigger on others, but those margins soon add up and could prove the difference between profit and loss at the end of the season.

Best horse racing betting mobile app reviewed

More horse racing bets are struck on mobile than desktop computers and high-street betting offices combined. To be considered amongst the best horse racing betting apps, a bookie must offer a user-friendly, stylish, and secure smartphone platform. See the table below for details on how our bookies scored on their mobile app.

Horse Racing Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Bet365 Betting App 4.5 4.6 Coral Betting App 3.0 4.1 William Hill Betting App 4.3 4.3 Betfair Betting App 4.5 4.5 Sky Bet Betting App 4.7 4.6

How to find the best horse racing betting app for you

It’s a good idea to follow the recommendations of the Racing Post team and our advice on the best betting app for horse racing. It’s also a smart move to check the reviews and comments from genuine users on the App Store and Google Play. But what do you think makes the best horse racing betting app?

The ideal app for a friend might not work for you, so it’s worth jotting down what you need from your gambling platform, including getting the best odds and the most generous bonus. Here are three things to consider when making your final decision.

Ease of use

Mobile gambling is all about speed and convenience. You need your app to be super-fast, reliable, and able to keep pace with the demanding UK and Irish horse racing schedule. The firms mentioned on this page each have homepage quick links to the next race due off and a list of upcoming events. In testing, we found you could gamble on the favourite in less than a minute using your mobile.

Live streaming options

Today, if a bookie doesn’t give you free access to an HD-quality live stream, they’re not worth joining. Each of the bookies on this page gives free horse racing live streams with expert commentary, betting odds, predictions, and other delights. Preview a race, make your predictions, gamble, and watch the action live. The quality is as good as you’d hope to find at any major TV broadcaster.

A wide range of options

We’re no longer stuck in the times when horse racing bettors only had the win or each-way markets available. Today, you can wager on multiple markets on each race, and you can even gamble in-play on longer races when using the Betfair Exchange. More ways to bet means more ways to win, and you’ll often find new additions on the betting page or in the promotions tab. Give it a try today at a horse racing betting app UK fans can join and wager on all domestic and international racing.

Which horse racing betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

We’ve spoken mostly about finding the right odds and features and then gambling on horse racing. Now, let’s focus on what to do when you back a winner. Which bookie has the quickest and most secure payout speeds?

When you’ve backed a winner, you’ll likely want to get your hands on the profits as quickly as possible, withdrawing your funds before the temptation to place more bets takes hold. Check our table for information on the payout speeds of each of our top five bookies.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating bet365 App 1-3 days Coral App 1-3 days William Hill App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days. Sky Bet App 1-3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for horse racing

When researching our page, the five firms listed on this page were well clear of the chasing pack on the most important features. However, we found each app had an area where they excelled more than their rivals.

Your mobile app doesn’t need to be flashy, super-modern, or over the top. It must focus on doing the basics right, allowing customers to wager quickly and securely on the next race. Find more information below.

Which mobile betting app offers the best horse racing markets?

Each of the five bookies mentioned on this page offers dozens of ways to gamble on horse racing, and it’s not only the biggest races and festivals. Gamble on any of today’s meetings and enjoy extensive coverage, including unique markets. The Betfair exchange does things a little differently, allowing customers to bet or lay selections, playing the part of the bookie, and accepting wagers.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming horse racing?

There’s little to separate the sportsbooks on horse racing live-streaming as they all offer free access to all members. Some apps ask you to gamble on the outcome of a race to watch the live stream for free, but not those covered in this page. You can gamble on the result or simply enjoy a full meeting on your phone without depositing or spending any cash. Bookies offer free access to encourage members to watch racing and bet on the results.

Which mobile betting app offers the best horse racing odds and price boosts?

William Hill is a favourite of experienced horse racing bettors as they limit their welcome bonus free bet and put more emphasis on offering the market’s best price on every bet. Check a betting odds comparison app, and you’ll often find William Hill is the most generous bookie on favourites and second favourites. The other four firms included in this page hold their own on generosity and price boosts. It’s worth checking your betting app’s promotions page before you gamble to ensure you have the best deal.

Which mobile betting app is the best for horse racing accumulators?

Gamble on horse racing singles or add a few predictions to the same bet slip to create a big-priced multiple. The leading bookies on this page offer winning accumulator bettors a bonus on their returns. The more winners on your bet slip, the higher your bonus. Read the terms and conditions attached to your bookie’s accumulator promotions. You’ll also get cashback if just one leg lets you down.

Which mobile betting app is the best for horse racing bet builders?

Not all online betting apps offer the bet builder feature, but each of the firms on this page allows you to access this unique gambling market on all your favourite sports. Bet Builders are a big hit with online sportsbook gamblers as they allow them to place multiple bets on the same race, fight, or game. Check your bookie’s promotion page for more information on the best bet builder deals.

How to bet using a horse racing betting app

