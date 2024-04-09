How to claim your £20 in Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

Signing up to claim your free Cheltenham bets with Paddy Power could not be easier. A step-by-step guide to keep you on track is as followed:

Click the horse racing tab on the homepage When the free bet offer appears, click sign up Fill in your details and information to register Deposit a minimum £5 and place a bet of that value Wait for the bet to settle and the free bets will be applied to your account

How to use your Paddy Power Cheltenham free bet

Once the £20 free bet has been credited to your account, the process of using the free bet is simple and easy to follow.

Select the horse racing tab on homepage Click the future tab at the top and each race of the festival will appear Select the race you wish to bet on and then your selection by clicking the odds Use the option ‘free bets’ when choosing your stake and then place your bet

Why bet with Paddy Power on Cheltenham?

If the welcome offer does not do enough to entice you to bet with Paddy Power then rewards and some of the best odds in the country will certainly make you want to stay.

Having the choice of live streaming every race of the Cheltenham Festival is a major advantage for the firm as customers will be able to watch the action unfold if they sign in to their account.

The ability to bet on a unique market allows customers the chance to get involved in every single way for the festival. Each race will have several ways to bet, which includes specials and betting on more than one race.

Extra places is a Cheltenham Festival offer that enables customers to enhance their chance of winning a bet. Paddy Power will pay out on some races if your horse finished inside the top eight at Prestbury Park.

How to sign up for a Paddy Power Cheltenham free bet

To sign up and receive the Cheltenham free bet offer, new customers will need to ensure they have followed the step-by-step guide from above and that they have correctly used the promo code, YSKARZ.

Customers will also have to be aware of depositing and spending a minimum of £10 after they signed up to Paddy Power. This offer is only available to new customers and you can sign up here.

How to place a bet for Cheltenham with Paddy Power

It could not be easier to place a bet on Paddy Power. The simply and easy process is as followed:

Once on the horse racing tab, click future races The click on whichever race you wish to bet on Select your horse by clicking the odds on the right-hand side When the selection is added to your bet slip, enter your stake and click place bet

Key features of the Paddy Power Cheltenham free bet

It is important to be aware that once £20 has been credited to your account, the free bet offer has to be used within 30 days of your original bet settling.

Another thing to remember is that only money can be deposited by debit card for this bet offer to be eligible, and that unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings, while bets placed using free bets as the stake will not qualify for this offer. Sign up offers are also limited to one per person, family, household address, email address, and shared computer.

Paddy Power Cheltenham free bet: full terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the Paddy Power sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Cheltenham Festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards or Apple Pay.

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham 2024 race at min. odds 1/2 (1.5)

Your qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 15/03/2024.

What can I win?

You’ll receive a total of £20 in sports free bets which will be valid for 30 days.

You’ll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your free bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

When will I get my prize?

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £20 in sports free bets.

What else do I need to know?

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Lucky 15, Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers. The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer



Do you require a Paddy Power free bet to bet at Cheltenham?

It is important to know that customers can bet on the Cheltenham Festival without needing a free bet offer. The promotion is only an option for new customers, so those with Paddy Power accounts already can play at that Bookmaker without a free bet.

Those wishing to take advantage of a £20 free bet can do so by clicking here.

Can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on Paddy Power?

Paddy Power offers live sports streaming for free on several mobile in-play events including football, tennis and golf. You only need to be logged in to access the streams. This is the same for horse racing and each race at the festival can be streamed on the site or app if the account holder is signed in.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

