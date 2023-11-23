Top 8 best cricket betting apps

Let’s jump in at the deep end and reveal our list of the best cricket betting apps available to join today. You’ll find our final eight bookies in the table below, complete with the ever-important Racing Post ratings and a link to the welcome bonus for new customers. Each firm listed in this review offers new registrations a free bet on cricket, and you can grab your share before that generosity expires.

Browse the list and choose a betting app to join, click the link, create an account, and land the bonus. You can register with one bookmaker or join several names from our list. Spreading your interest across multiple apps helps earn you several new customer promotions and improves your chances of getting the best odds each time you wager. Choose your best betting app for cricket from the table below.

Best cricket betting apps: Bookmaker highlights

Now you know our top eight names, it’s time to start cutting the pack down to the best cricket betting app you can join using your mobile. Here’s what impressed us the most about the top five names on our list.

Bet365 cricket betting

You can’t talk about the best cricket betting app UK fans can join today without mentioning bet365. The English firm enjoys a huge following across the UK, Europe and further afield. Millions of online gamblers can’t be wrong. Join today to see what all the fuss is about and land the famous bet36 welcome bonus.

Betfair cricket betting

The Betfair app allows all registered customers to wager on bookmaker prices or play the exchange, targeting higher odds. Your username and password will enable you to access both tabs, where you’ll find many weird and wonderful ways to gamble on professional cricket using your mobile.

William Hill cricket betting

The William Hill app gives all new customers a welcome bonus free bet when they click any link on this page, create an account, deposit funds, and wager. The bet credits awarded can then be used to gamble on your favourite sports and competitions, including Indian Premier League cricket and Test Match international cricket.

Ladbrokes cricket betting

The Ladbrokes app is one of the best places to gamble on cricket due to its great coverage, excellent odds, and fantastic markets. You can wager before the fixture with dozens of pre-game markets available, or you can bide your time, taking advantage of the in-play cricket betting markets attached to the biggest fixtures.

Coral cricket betting

The Coral betting app gives all registered members free access to a perfect live streaming tab where you’ll find all the biggest and best cricket games covered. You can gamble on the outcome, click the live streaming tab, and enjoy an HD-quality stream with clear sound, expert commentary, in-play betting odds, predictions, live scores, and more.

Best cricket betting mobile app reviewed

You are now within touching distance of joining the best cricket betting apps on your mobile. Browse this page, read our expert opinions, weigh up our recommendations, and click to join. You’ll receive a welcome bonus free bet when signing up at the best betting app for cricket. Find the app that catches your eye, or join a few and collect the bonuses.

When looking for the best cricket betting app, you must study the market and research the leading contenders. Our team has done the groundwork and heavy lifting, allowing you to choose from our list of the top providers. But don’t just take our word for it. Do a little reading and find out which firms are considered the top UK betting apps.

Some of the most reliable reviews are posted on the App Store and Google Play. We always advise readers when investigating these reviews to stick to the middle ground. Ignore the overly critical posts and those that are obviously paid advertising. Check the table below for more on how our apps scored.

Cricket Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating Bet365 Betting App 4.5 4.6 Betfair Betting App 4.6 4.5 William Hill Betting App 4.7 4.3 Ladbrokes Betting App 3.1 4.1 Coral Betting App 3.0 4.1

How to find the best cricket betting app for you

When I’m looking for the best betting app for Android or iOS on any sport, there are a few features I focus on to help narrow the field. I always suggest readers follow a similar pattern to ensure they are looking in the right places and getting the most from their research.

Ease of use

Mobile bookmaker gambling is all about speed and accuracy. You need an app that has everything cricket-related at your fingertips, including in-play betting on a game currently broadcast live on TV. If your app isn’t simple and fast, it’s time to look elsewhere.

Live streaming options

The best live-streaming apps are featured on this page, as it has become an important factor. You want an online bookmaker to provide you with an HD-quality live stream with commentary, exciting camera angles, and other useful features, including Racing Post predictions. Gamble on the result and enjoy the show.

A wide range of options

More ways to bet on cricket, including a wide range of competitions and markets, help separate the great bookies from the good bookies. You must search for an app that has dozens of pre-match and in-play markets available at the touch of a button, including matchwinner, handicap, totals, and more.

Which cricket betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

When looking for the best betting apps for Android and iOS, you must insist on a provider with fast withdrawal speeds. Thankfully, every bookie mentioned on this page passed our test on secure, fast, and reliable banking. All deposits are instant, allowing you to wager on an upcoming event without delay.

If you’ve backed a cricket winner and made a profit, you’ll likely wish to get your hands on the funds before using them to cover more stakes in upcoming games. Thankfully, the bookies in the table below offer quick withdrawal speeds of less than 24 hours up to three days. Transfer times vary depending on your chosen method, with e-wallets often quickest.

Best Betting App for Withdrawals Racing Post Rating Bet365 App 1-3 days Betfair App 1-3 days William Hill App 1-3 days Ladbrokes App 1-3 days. Coral App 1-3 days

The best mobile betting app features to consider for cricket

Let’s look at a few more features we rate highly when reviewing the market and finding the best cricket betting apps. Each firm mentioned on this page passed our tests for each feature, impressing our team and making it into the running to be named the best betting app for cricket gamblers. Your betting app doesn’t need to be flashy, but it must cover all areas.

Which mobile betting app offers the best cricket betting markets?

All bookmakers listed on this page offer a wealth of cricket online betting markets, but we’re big fans of bet365. They offer the most popular gambling markets on the top games and competitions, but bet365 also serves up some eye-catching specials to keep your gambling interesting and exciting.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming cricket?

Again, all bookies listed on this page pull their weight here. They offer customers excellent and free live-streaming of the tournaments and games bettors are talking about the most. You can wager on the result and watch the play unfold on your mobile.

Which mobile betting app offers the best cricket odds and price boosts?

We love William Hill’s cricket betting odds as they are often the market’s best price, standing head and shoulders above the competition. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and see William Hill is a supremely generous bookie.

Which mobile betting app is the best for cricket accumulators?

You can place an accumulator on cricket at any bookie mentioned on this page, but the Betfair app offers a stunning cashback if your bet loses by just one leg. You’ll also land an incredible profit boost if your bet is a winner.

Which mobile betting app is best for cricket Bet Builders?

Gamble on cricket at Sky Bet and enjoy the best Bet Builder feature. Choose from the best and most popular markets, including winners, totals handicap or play player specials, and other unique options. More ways to bet means more ways to win on cricket.

How to bet using a cricket betting app

Gambling on cricket is quick, easy, and secure when using one of the apps mentioned in this review. Simply create an account, deposit funds, and wager, then choose a market, add your stake, and gamble. It’s that simple, and you can bet on the next cricket game in seconds or wager in-play on an event.

Wager on club or international cricket from anywhere in the United Kingdom using your mobile. All you need is a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data to watch, research, and gamble on cricket. It’s secure, with all wagers protected by the latest online security measures, including Secure Socket Layer technology.

Betting on cricket is so simple you can wager using your mobile by following these steps. Please ensure you follow each point, as missing just one might delay your account or cause you to miss the welcome bonus free bet for new customers.